The biggest and most comprehensive Filipino food and beverage show is back and is now all set to take place annually, making every year a delectable opportunity to showcase the best of locally-sourced fresh and processed produce.

Taking place on April 12-14, 2024, the 16th Philippine Food Expo is gathering over 300 food and beverage exhibitors to consist the Exporters, Retailers, Equipment, and Franchisors Pavilions at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, actively stepping up to meet the growing demands and emerging trends in the agri-food sector.

Organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (Philfoodex), Inc., the 3-day event promises a thriving platform for information exchange, market opportunities, and the latest in the food and beverage market trends.

Suppliers, manufacturers and buyers from the food & beverage industry will do well to participate and attend in the exhibition that has assisted micro, small and large-scale food processors, exporters and allied industry players in the country through incomparable sales generation, networking opportunities, and brand recognition.

Proud to be Pinoy, the expo remains to be a flourishing meeting point for the B2B marketplace, supporting local growers and entrepreneurs in the F&B industry by allowing them to showcase their products and produce in a unique gastronomic event expected to be attended by over 20,000 local and foreign trade buyers, consumers, and visitors.

This year, the Philippine Food Expo continues its remarkable endeavor to bridge ties across the archipelago, partnering with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to bring 15 Regional participants and promote the nationwide Young Farmers Challenge and Kadiwa Center programs. The Department of Agriculture’s annual Filipino Food Month is also set to coincide with the expo which will serve as its media launch platform, enforcing DA Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel, Jr.’s mandate of increased productivity and modernized agriculture.

Elevating the 3-day exhibition experience, an engaging series of technical and business sessions, fiery Culinary Challenge competitions, and entertaining cooking demos and workshops from renowned chefs also await all visitors from the everyday Filipino consumer, members of the academe, to international traders and importers of food products.

Co-presented by the Department of Agriculture and in cooperation with the Department of Trade & Industry, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. and Union Bank of the Philippines, the 16th Philippine Food Expo continues to be a must-visit, delectable event for all, so mark your calendars as Pre-Registration opens this Feb. 26. Avail a 20% discount when you sign-up by March 22, 2024.

Walk-ins will also be welcomed as exhibition halls open on April 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on April 13-14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 16th Philippine Food Expo is supported by the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, Inc. (PAGASA), Hotel and Restaurant Chefs’ Association of the Philippines (HRCAP), The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc. (PAFT,Inc.), and the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA); and is in partnership with the University of Santo Tomas, College of Tourism and Hotel Management, Merit Stainless Steel, Everest Appliances, and Waters Philippines.

Official Media Partners include the Inquirer Group of Companies, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, Megamobile, BusinessWorld, Chinese Commercial News, Business Mirror, Pilipino Mirror, Philippine Graphic, SunStar Cebu, Exhibits Today, Digiboards, Inc., WhenInManila.com, Village Pipol Magazine, and DiscoverMNL.

For event updates, follow #PhilFoodExpo2024 on Facebook and Instagram. To participate as an exhibitor or for any event inquiries, contact the official event manager at info@eventsbycut.com / cut.eventsph@gmail.com or through direct lines 8363-5192 / 8363-4900 / 8362-2266.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.