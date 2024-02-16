Rossel “Shantal” Dimayuga is an epitome of Beauty and Grace. Even at a young age, she believes that anything is possible — gender, age or even economic background can’t be a hindrance to be a successful person.

She believes that Women Empowerment is a crucial aspect of societal progress, fostering equality and justice. Understanding and asserting their rights as women is pivotal in shaping a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. She advocates:

Equality and Justice:

* Understanding women’s rights ensures that women have a fair chance at justice and opportunities on par with their male counterparts.

Economic Empowerment:

* Knowledge of rights empowers women in the workplace, helping them navigate and challenge discriminatory practices.

* Access to economic opportunities enables financial independence, breaking the cycle of dependence and contributing to overall economic growth.

Educational Empowerment:

* Knowing our rights in education is fundamental for breaking down barriers that limit access to quality education for girls and women.

* Education equips women with the tools to challenge stereotypes, fostering a generation of informed and empowered individuals.

Health and Well-Being:

* Awareness of healthcare rights empowers women to make informed decisions about their well-being.

* Addressing reproductive rights and healthcare access is essential for ensuring the physical and mental health of women.

Ending Violence and Discrimination:

* Understanding legal rights is crucial for combating gender-based violence and discrimination.

Ms. Dimayuga stresses that Empowering Women and ensuring they are aware of their rights is not just a matter of justice; it is an investment in the betterment of society as a whole. She added, “Women are empowered, they contribute to economic growth, societal progress, and a more equitable world. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for and educate women about their rights, creating a future where gender equality is not just a goal but a reality.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.