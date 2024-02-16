Living in the south of Metro Manila is a unique experience that is filled with comfort and convenience. The area is known for its exclusive villages, upscale retail establishments, and vast green spaces, making it a sought-after location for those who wish to live the urban lifestyle in a more relaxed, suburban setting.

Alabang in Muntinlupa has always been one of Metro Manila’s most affluent neighborhoods. Transforming this southern residential landscape is the presence of the metro south’s garden city, Filinvest City. It elevated the living experience of the people residing in the surrounding gated communities, more so those who made the green CBD their backyard by taking root in one of the high-end residential condos inside the garden city.

Located in the most exclusive portion of Filinvest City is Botanika Nature Residences by Filigree. This three-tower condominium development offers generous living spaces akin to single detached homes but in a vertical village setting. Botanika’s prime location allows residents easy access to everything they need from shopping centers to restaurants, parks, and other recreational facilities while still enjoying the exclusivity and prestige that comes with their city address.

Distinct design

One of the defining features of Botanika Nature Residences is its unique and iconic leaf-shaped structure and terraced layout. It is a collaborative masterpiece between four design firms: Architecture International of California, Leandro V. Locsin Partners, AECOM Singapore, and Miaja Design Group of Singapore.

The landscaped atrium at the core of the towers blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors as it allows natural light and ventilation to stream in, nurturing the lush central space. The wide-apart terraced layout also provides a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape, allowing residents to enjoy the beauty of nature from the building.

Marrying the form and function of a well-designed building with the benefits of sustainability, Botanika residents enjoy the luxury of living in a green, generously sized, and resort-inspired home.

Vertical village living

Designed to provide a perfect blend of luxury and nature, Botanika Nature Residences Tower 1 offers exquisite and spacious move-in ready units curated to cater to the most discerning tastes of affluent families, retirement seekers and empty nesters who want to experience a more exclusive and comfortable lifestyle in a condominium setting.

Carefully crafted with an unwavering commitment to excellence, Botanika Tower 1 stands as a testament to the art of refined living. Each meticulously designed unit is equipped with top materials and finishes featuring Baldocer tiles imported from Spain, Apo engineered wood flooring, and Quartz countertop, ensuring an unparalleled everyday experience of sophistication and comfort. Whether basking in the seamless elegance of indoor spaces or unwinding on the expansive balconies, residents are treated to panoramic views of lush landscaped gardens, amenities, and vibrant greenery of Filinvest City, a home to many different bird species.

Beyond its lavish interiors, Botanika Tower 1 offers an array of world-class amenities designed to elevate every facet of daily life. Take a relaxing nature stroll through the landscaped gardens by AECOM Singapore, or delight in quality family time at the children’s play area. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the tiered swimming pool provides the perfect retreat, enveloping residents in a tranquil oasis of serenity.

Botanika has exclusive access to The Palms Country Club, the Philippines’ first country club to join the International Associate Club. This esteemed affiliation grants Botanika residents, with The Palms membership, access to a curated selection of over 250 private membership clubs worldwide, ensuring unparalleled privileges and country club living experiences.

A growing community

Botanika Nature Residences is further expanding its options with the development of its pre-selling tower, Two Botanika. With units designed by New York-trained expert Tina Periquet, Two Botanika provides efficient space planning that allows future residents the to enjoy the luxury verdant ambiance.

Two Botanika promises a “lanai” living experience with its sizable balconies that serve as an extension of the living area, linking to the lush outdoors. This integral space in every unit can be utilized for various purposes, such as a fitness deck, lounge area, or pocket garden where every resident can relax and unwind with nature.

Another exciting feature of Two Botanika is its one-bedroom units, expanding its community to young professionals, small families, and even single individuals who are looking for an exclusive and elevated lifestyle in the city.

For those who require more space, Two Botanika also offers 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom units with grand lanais. These units provide more spacious living areas perfect for big families.

With its line garden, fully equipped gym, and sky lounge, Two Botanika’s development will complement the amenities of Tower 1 and the overall resort-inspired design of the entire Botanika Development.

Proven excellence

Botanika is one such outstanding example of sustainable living. The property has been awarded a distinguished 4-star Certified Green Residential Building Project (Country Leader) from Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) and a certified 3-Stars (Exemplar Performance) under the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC) Health and Well-being for Buildings program.

The property has also been recognized for its excellence in the industry, receiving the Best Sustainable Development award at the esteemed Asia Pacific Property Awards 2020-2021. Additionally, Botanika was awarded the title of Best in Architecture of Mid-Rise Residential for 2023-2024.

The property’s success in earning certifications and awards is a testament of the developers’ commitment to providing a sustainable, comfortable, and luxurious living experience for residents. This dedication to sustainability and environmental conservation sets a standard for upcoming residential developments in the country.

