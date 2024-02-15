The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) was awarded as Market Leader and as Best Services for Cash Management among all domestic banks, by a 2023 Asiamoney survey.

Voted by corporations as the Market Leader for Cash Management in the Philippines, BPI maintains the top-ranked position among local banks for said category for two years in a row.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to receive these awards. Such recognitions inspire us to continue providing innovative cash management solutions so we can support business owners enhance their operational efficiency and help them navigate the evolving business landscape in the country,” said John-C Syquia, BPI Institutional Banking Head.

Reflecting its commitment to building a better Philippines, BPI continues to innovate and expand capabilities of its business platforms, namely BizLink for Corporates and BizKo for smaller and micro businesses.

BPI consistently aims to provide the Best Services for Cash Management; constantly improving its customer experience. Understanding the unique cash flow challenges of businesses, BPI offers comprehensive bank products that streamline operations and optimize working capital. Its convenient collections and disbursements solutions are enhanced by digitalization and streamlined workflows.

“It has always been our mission to help Filipinos achieve their financial goals. By focusing on digitalization, innovation, and customer obsession, we are determined to develop more products and services that will make the everyday lives of our clients better. This is aligned with BPI’s vision to help build a better Philippines—one family, one community at a time,” Syquia added.

Asiamoney is a division of global media group Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, which principally accredits local Asian banks. They identify the best financial institutions in all markets across a range of core banking services.

For the said awards, Euromoney surveyed over 25,000 cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess the leading providers of cash management services, making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.

