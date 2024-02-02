SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) invites industry professionals, business leaders, and interested individuals to participate in SNAP Conversations: 2024 Economic Outlook. This exclusive forum, happening on Feb. 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. via YouTube Live, delves into the Projections, Programs, and Priorities shaping the economic landscape in the Philippines.

The forum begins with an in-depth discussion on Economic and Market Forecasts, guided by the expertise of Emilio “Jun” Neri, Jr., the lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). This session covers growth indicators, an assessment of emerging trends, and the identification of potential risks and opportunities to equip industry leaders for strategic decision-making.

Following this insightful discussion, the spotlight shifts to Philippine Economic Growth Prospects and Priorities in a session led by Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, PhD, the Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). The focus is on the government’s plans, programs, policies, and national priorities, providing attendees with informed foresight into the economic landscape for the year ahead.

With the challenges and opportunities on the horizon, navigating the economic landscape requires a keen awareness of emerging trends and a strategic mindset to effectively mitigate risks and achieve enduring success.

Register now for SNAP Conversations to gain valuable insights from industry leaders. Secure your spot by registering via this link: https://bit.ly/SC2024EconomicOutlook_Registration.

SNAP Conversations is an online forum series led by the SN Aboitiz Power Group. It creates avenues that shed light on important issues, growth opportunities, and innovations surrounding the power sector and beyond. This year’s economic forum is proudly supported by media partners BusinessWorld and Philippine Star.

