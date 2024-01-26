Introducing the vivo Y27s upgraded, which is an addition to the growing Y Series lineup. Elevating user experience, this smartphone is an upgraded version of the vivo Y27 launched in August 2023.

The vivo Y27s brags a significant boost in storage, jumping from 128GB to a spacious 256GB ROM, coupled with 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking.

It also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate coupled with a vibrant FHD+ sunlight display. The dynamic combination ensures crystal-clear visuals, even in the brightest outdoor settings.

The enhanced display technology makes the smartphone a reliable companion, delivering a seamless and effortless viewing experience under the blazing sun.

Aesthetically, the vivo Y27s introduces a new Garden Green colorway, bringing a refreshing nature-inspired elegance to the device.

While embracing new advancements, vivo has wisely retained the most beloved features of vivo Y27. The smartphone still packs a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by a 44W fast-charging capability featuring Nighttime Charging Protection.

Also, the impressive 50MP main camera ensures stellar photography, while IP54 water and dust resistance guarantee durability in various environments.

For those who appreciate classic aesthetics, the timeless Burgundy Black colorway is still available on the vivo Y27s. This sophisticated blend of luxurious wine and rich black tones transforms into a shimmering shade of deep red, adding a touch of elegance to the device.

Despite these enhanced features, the vivo Y27s remains an affordable choice, priced at only P9,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

With its upgraded features, stunning design choices, and an affordable price point, the vivo Y27s stands out as a compelling option in the competitive smartphone landscape.

Get your vivo Y27s now at vivo’s website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and physical stores nationwide.

