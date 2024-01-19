Celebrate Sinulog, the country’s grandest festival, at your favorite SM City Cebu. Immerse yourself in the excitement of festive events at the core of the Sinulog Festival this month of January.

The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is a vibrant and deeply-rooted religious celebration that traces its origins to the Feast of the Sto. Nino.

SM City Cebu offers a vibrant and culturally rich experience for both locals and tourists this Sinulog 2024.

RELIGIOUS EXHIBITION

To start off the celebration, SM City Cebu and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. present the Treasures of Devotion, a virtual exhibition of religious objects or objects of devotion. Through photo and video documentation, the religious objects found in diocesan and parish museums and private collections in Cebu were catalogued, unearthing layers of memories and experiences accrued by generations of believers and discovering stories of faith and devotion as shown, shaped, and sustained by these religious artifacts. The exhibition is located at the first level of the North Wing, and is ongoing until Jan. 31.

FUN & ENTERTAINMENT FOR FAMILIES & FRIENDS

Celebrate Sinulog in bold and vibrant hues! Islands Souvenirs’ Cut & Style at SM City Cebu invite you to explore their Sinulog Merch pop-up store for the best fusion of tradition and contemporary style this year. Check-out the Cut & Style booth at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu.

COLORFUL INSTALLATIONS

Take a picture at SM City Cebu’s AweSM Sinulog Square installation located at the North Wing Atrium, and experience a haven of festivity, where tradition meets modern splash of colors and rhythms.

MOUTHWATERING LOCAL DISHES

Food lovers check this out! Visit the StrEATs of Cebu booths where one can enjoy a gastronomic feast of Cebu’s lechon and other Cebu delicacies located at the lower ground level of the main mall.

HUGE DISCOUNTS & PROMOS

Shoppers will also enjoy huge discounts and exciting promos in the Sinulog Sale from Jan. 19 to 21. Get into the festive spirit with a great selection of sale items of up to 50% off mall wide.

And to complete the Sinulog experience, witness the AweSM Cebu Dance Parade around the mall from Jan. 19-21 beginning at 10A.M.

Dive into the festive feels this Sinulog 2024 and experience an ultimate #AweSMFestival.

For more updates, checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook or Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.