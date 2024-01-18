Daikin continues to lead heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning with technologies that are not only good for you but the planet, too

In the age of AI and global warming, how do household technologies adjust to make our lives easier and, at the same time, better?

Daikin knows the answer. As the leader of the HVAC industry, Daikin understands that making an impact means developing products that provide solutions to indoor and outdoor problems, enabling us to control and solve issues wherever we may be. With a focus on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning technologies, businesses can cater to the growing demand while contributing to the country’s sustainability goals.

In commercial applications, Daikin’s VRV system, coupled with Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ) and control products, offers an advanced solution. The introduction of MARUTTO, a cloud-based control service, enables remote monitoring and control of air conditioners, while also managing various equipment. MARUTTO’s real-time data collection facilitates energy optimization, cost reduction, and efficient remote handling of equipment failures

In the realm of light commercial applications, Daikin introduces Kiriu, an addition to the Sky Air lineup. Kiriu stands out with its modern sleek design, optimized air distribution for enhanced comfort, and built-in air purification technologies that contribute to a healthier indoor environment.

Daikin’s commitment to Indoor Environment Quality extends further with features like Streamer technology, an air purification technology that eliminates 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. The Energy Reclaim Ventilator replaces stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air without compromising cooling comfort. Additionally, the introduction of the new air purifier model, MC80ZVM7, equipped with “TWIN STREAMER” technology, further ensures the removal of harmful gases, and bacteria, and faster deodorization.

Highlighting the importance of quality installation, Daikin showcases the superiority of materials used by its installers compared to other brands. Genuine Daikin Insulation Pipe ensures durable and high-quality installations, guaranteeing peak performance and prolonged lifespan for air-conditioning units.

In essence, Daikin’s holistic approach to HVAC solutions encompasses advanced technology, superior control systems, and a commitment to creating healthier indoor environments, making it a leader in the industry.

Get in touch with Daikin Team by sending your inquiries at consultingsales@daikin.com.ph.

For more information on Daikin, follow their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube. You may also visit www.daikin.com.ph for updates.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.