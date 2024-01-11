Medley Buffet, Okada Manila’s renowned signature buffet restaurant, recently reopened its doors at its original location on the Upper Ground Floor of the Pearl Wing, offering an even more exciting dining experience.

The restaurant has undergone a magnificent transformation, now boasting a more expansive space and grander culinary offerings. Beyond the spacious dining area, Medley now features 4 private dining rooms that can accommodate groups of various sizes from 8 to 12 persons, as well as 2 rooms that are good for 18 diners each or a total of 36 if combined — a perfect venue for family celebrations or an intimate corporate gathering. The new set-up is adorned with warm lighting from large floral-shaped chandeliers and elegant accents, harmonizing with the restaurant’s green and brown color palette.

A centerpiece of the newly reopened Medley is the Cheese Room, which showcases a well-curated selection of artisanal cheeses sourced from around the world. Aside from cheeses, there is an array of cold cut choices, as well as various nuts, fruits, and jams.

Dining at Medley is a gastronomic journey, featuring a wide range of local and international cuisines, and offering a world of flavors including classic dishes from Korea, Japan, China, and India. Guests will be spoilt for choices with a variety of diverse offerings from each culinary landmark. Additionally, there is also a seafood station where chefs can cook guests’ selections based on their preferences; a pho and laksa section; meat carving and roasting stations; and a dessert station with a spread of delectable cakes, local delicacies, fruits, and ice cream. The buffet comes with free-flowing fruit juices, soda, beer, and wine, as well as post-meal coffee and tea. For an indulgent experience, unlimited lobsters are available on weekends as part of the bubbly lunch and dinner buffet.

For inquiries and reservations, please send an email to RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call 0917 813 6523.

