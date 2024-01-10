NOTICE OF SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that a Special Stockholders Meeting of ARTHALAND CORPORATION will be held on 31 January 2024, Wednesday, 9:00 A.M. and will be convened by the Presiding Officer in Taguig City through remote communication. In order to participate during the meeting, attendees must register at –

https://zoom.us/j/94791691040?pwd=NW9YNlpmeXB4TjVRK0xNVndzanBmQT09

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Proposed Amendment of Article SEVENTH of Articles of Incorporation Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on 19 January 2024 (Friday) will be entitled to further notice of and to vote at this meeting. Electronic copies of the Information Statement which will include the manner of conducting the meeting and the process on how one can join the same, as well as vote in absentia, among other relevant documents, will be made available in www.arthaland.com and the Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE EDGE).

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY. However, if you cannot personally attend the meeting or participate through remote communication but would still like to be represented thereat and be considered for quorum purposes, you may inform the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the address indicated below or through investor.relations@arthaland.com not later than 24 January 2024 (Wednesday). You will be advised thereafter of any further action on your part, which may include accomplishing a proxy.

RIVA KHRISTINE V. MAALA (Sgd.)

Corporate Secretary

