The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has reminded the public to observe electrical safety as preparations for the New Year go on full swing to ensure a bright and accident-free celebration.

While Meralco Business Centers will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, the distribution utility’s crews will remain on standby 24/7 to keep the lights on for its 7.8 million customers as they welcome and celebrate a safe and festive New Year.

“We are reminding our customers to avoid lighting fireworks and firecrackers near our electrical facilities to avoid any possible untoward incident. Rest assured that our crews are on standby to provide any needed electrical service assistance as we welcome the New Year,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

To ensure a bright, merry, and accident-free holiday celebration with family and friends, Meralco reminded customers to:

Light fireworks away from electrical facilities and decorations. Lighting fireworks and pyrotechnics near poles, power lines, and transformers can cause power outage and accidents;

Lighting fireworks and pyrotechnics near poles, power lines, and transformers can cause power outage and accidents; Stay clear from electrical facilities when using party items. Refrain from using party poppers and balloons near power lines since this can cause power outages;

Refrain from using party poppers and balloons near power lines since this can cause power outages; Have a fire extinguisher on standby. When using firecrackers to ring in the New Year, make sure that there is a fire extinguisher nearby in case the firecrackers accidentally come into contact with flammable materials;

When using firecrackers to ring in the New Year, make sure that there is a fire extinguisher nearby in case the firecrackers accidentally come into contact with flammable materials; Avoid ‘octopus connections’ and overloading. Do not plug extension cords into one another or octopus connection. Overloaded electrical outlets or extension cords are one of the most common causes of fire incidents; and

Do not plug extension cords into one another or octopus connection. Overloaded electrical outlets or extension cords are one of the most common causes of fire incidents; and Unplug Christmas lights and other appliances when not in use.Remember to unplug Christmas lights and other appliances when not in use or before leaving the house.

Customers can report power outages and other concerns to Meralco through its official social media accounts on Facebook and X formerly Twitter. They may also text their concerns to 0920-9716211 or 0917-5516211 or contact the Meralco Hotline at 16211 and 8631-1111.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.