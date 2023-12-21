Foodies, listen up! GrabFood, our best buddy in food deliveries, makes it a breeze to uncover tasty treasures from different joints. The recently concluded Fan Faves 2023 revealed the most-loved food delivery choices across the country.

After almost a month-long voting from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1, 2023, the verdict is in — millions of Grab users have officially crowned their culinary champions across a diverse array of 19 categories. Within this culinary showcase lies the Trending Faves category, spotlighting menu choices curated by emerging culinary innovators nationwide.

1. Tropical Hut Hamburger Chicken Macaroni Salad, Clubhouse Sandwich – Solo, and Chicken Sandwich – Solo

A local culinary icon since 1965, Tropical Hut has been satisfying taste buds with its no-nonsense, tasty burgers, chicken, and fast-food classics. Recently, the restaurant has become a social media sensation, sparking waves of nostalgia. Capitalizing on this newfound interest, three menu stars — Chicken Macaroni Salad, Clubhouse Sandwich – Solo, and Chicken Sandwich-Solo — have risen to fame and joined the Trending Fan Faves winners, earning the votes of food delivery enthusiasts.

2. Balai Pandesal Siksik Pandesal 10 pcs

Even in a country where rice reigns supreme, our collective affection for baked goods shines through — the abundance of bakeries nationwide would be enough proof of that. Balai Pandesal takes this love to the next level with their oven-fresh bread, a nostalgic journey back to childhood memories. Among the list of good bread options, Balai Pandesal’s Piksik Pandesal joined the winners of the Trending Faves, proving once again that Filipinos genuinely love a good flour-rolled goodness.

3. Thai Mango Chicken Pad Thai

As Filipinos develop a deeper fondness for Asian flavors, it opens the door for more international culinary ventures in the country. Thai cuisine, celebrated for its harmonious blend of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy notes, creates a flavorful dance on your palate. Thai Mango, a restaurant committed to providing authentic Thai delights for Filipinos, offers a diverse menu featuring pad thai, mango sticky rice, coconut ice cream, and more. In the Fan Faves 2023, their Chicken Pad Thai emerged as one of the trending favorites, capturing the taste buds of discerning food enthusiasts.

4. Seattle’s Best Coffee Buy 1, Take 1 Large White Chocolate Mocha

Whether it’s a steaming cup or an icy blend, Filipinos display an unparalleled passion for coffee in all its forms. From specialty cafes to expansive coffee chains, our nation is adorned with options for a quick caffeine fix. Among the many options, Seattle’s Best Coffee stands out with numerous branches nationwide with delivery options available, making it one of the favorite choice for coffee enthusiasts both for in-store chill and on-demand coffee fixes via delivery. Beyond just coffee, the restaurant offers a tempting variety of pastries and meals. Their Iced White Chocolate Mocha, especially the Buy 1, Take 1 large option, was listed among the Trending Faves.

5. Manam House Crispy Sisig

Celebrations resonate deeply with Filipinos, and restaurants exuding a warm, familial atmosphere effortlessly capture the crowd’s interest. Manam Comfort Filipino, in particular, honors traditional Filipino favorites by transforming them into contemporary culinary delights. While savoring your beloved Pinoy dishes, anticipate a subtly different yet warmly welcomed interpretation such as their acclaimed House Crispy Sisig.

6. BOK Korean Fried Chicken Double Double Box

With the ever-growing allure of Korean cuisine, credit partly goes to our favorite K-drama stars for sparking this culinary obsession. Among them, BOK Korean Fried Chicken, a pandemic-born restaurant dedicated to perfecting the creation of flawlessly fried chicken infused with authentic Korean taste. Indulge in their diverse flavor offerings, from the classic Yangnyeom to the perfectly balanced Soy Garlic, the lively Honey Lemon, the Snow Cheese delight, and the tantalizing Yangnyeom with a garlic twist.

7. Happilee Korean Kitchen Mini Kimbap – Spicy Pork (5 pcs)

Another restaurant that vows to satisfy everyone’s k-ravings is Happilee Korean Kitchen. They’ve got all the classics like tteokbokki, jjigae, dakgalbi, kimchi fried rice, kimbap, and more. And the recently concluded Fan Faves 2023 spilled the beans that everyone’s hooked on their Mini Kimbap in Spicy Pork.

8. David’s Tea House Shrimp Siomai

From sizzling dim sum to aromatic stir-fries, every dish from Chinese cuisine grew a special place in our taste palette. Filipinos embrace the delicate balance of sweet and savory, and the comforting warmth of hot noodles. David’s Tea House’s menu contains dishes from spring rolls to stir-fried noodles to various dumpling options that will surely satisfy your Chinese food cravings. And joining the list of Trending Faves is the much beloved Shrimp Siomai — and rightfully so as this particular offering has been delighting generations of fans of Chinese cuisine.

9. Yoshinoya Gyudon

When the Japanese fast-food urge hits, Yoshinoya is the answer to your cravings. Filipinos can’t get enough of the iconic Gyudon, as proven in the Fan Faves 2023, which is a tempting bowl featuring thinly sliced beef luxuriating in savory broth over a bed of piping-hot rice. The perfect fusion of flavors, affordability, and quick service makes Yoshinoya a top pick restaurant option for deliveries and foodie hangouts, providing a taste of Japan that resonates with the Filipino palate.

10. 99 Peso Sulit Chicken Soy Garlic Chicken Karaage Bowl (Best Seller!)

When quality meets affordability, capturing the hearts and attention of customers becomes easy. 99 Peso Sulit Chicken stands out among emerging restaurants, delivering filling bowl meals that truly satiate one’s hunger. Beyond the pocket-friendly prices, the real charm lies in the delectable and generously portioned chicken dishes that cater to both taste buds and budgets. A standout is their best-seller, the Soy Garlic Chicken Karaage Bowl, that earned its spot on the list.

Fan Faves 2023 stands as a testament to the wide selection of restaurants on the GrabFood platform that continue to be relentless in satisfying the various cravings of the everyday Filipino eater. To know more of the restaurants that made it to the GrabFood Fan Faves 2023, visit https://grabfanfaves.com.

