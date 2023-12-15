Global smartphone leader and Official Smartphone of the National Basketball Association (NBA), vivo, brought the heat to the NBA 3X Philippines 2023, unveiling its V29 Series 5G and engaging basketball enthusiasts with thrilling on-court activity.

Celebrating a decade of basketball excitement, NBA 3X Philippines 2023 brought together players of all skill levels for a thrilling 3-on-3 basketball competition, showcasing the dynamism of the game. As the official partner and smartphone of the NBA in the Philippines, vivo showcased its commitment to blending technology and passion for sports.

The highlight of the event was vivo’s latest marvel, the V29 Series 5G – the Aura Portrait Master 2.0. Attendees had the opportunity to see its innovative features and sleek design that define vivo’s position at the forefront of smartphone technology.

Complementing the competition, vivo hosted the “Five-Man Standing Free Throw Edition,” a captivating on-court activity where participants competed for victory, with the last five standing receiving exclusive vivo premium belt bags.

At the event area, the vivo booth allowed attendees to experience the latest smartphone lineup, including the V29 Series 5G, Y36, Y27, Y17s, and Y02t, showcasing vivo’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology to its users.

The participation of vivo in the NBA 3X Philippines 2023 is just the start of a fruitful partnership. Soon, select vivo stores will feature dedicated NBA sections, providing fans with a unique space to indulge in NBA content, including live streaming of games and programming through NBA League Pass.

To elevate the excitement for NBA fans in the Philippines, vivo has launched captivating promotions, including the ongoing “Christmas Make a Wish” raffle promo. Until Jan. 31, 2024, participants can share their Christmas wishes for a chance to win three tickets to an NBA regular-season game, three autographed Wilson basketballs, and 50 codes for NBA League Pass. To join the promo and make your Christmas wish, visit www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish.

vivo’s presence at NBA 3X Philippines 2023 underlines the brand’s dedication to seamlessly merging technology with the spirit of sports, providing an unparalleled and immersive experience for fans.

Official NBA merchandise is available at NBA stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, as well as NBAStore.com.ph. For all the latest NBA news and updates, Filipino fans can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

For more information on vivo Philippines and its latest product offerings, visit vivoglobal.ph and follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

