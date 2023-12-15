Known for high-quality, modern, and stylish timepieces, AXIS believes that a watch is more than just an accessory but an extension of one’s signature style.

Thus, it consistently comes out with classic and contemporary watches that will please even the most discerning of tastes. Adored by men and women of all ages, AXIS timepieces make for a great gift especially this holiday season. Incorporating Japan Made movement into each product and subjected to rigorous inspection, AXIS watches are always of the highest possible quality. Coupled with stylish, contemporary designs AXIS watches are the ideal everyday accessory, which can be easily matched with any outfit.

2Gether at AXIS Christmas Town

To usher in the holidays, AXIS launched its Christmas Town Exhibit at The Block, SM City North Edsa. Just in time for this year’s celebrations, AXIS opened its Christmas Town to the public last November 30 at The Block, SM North Edsa. Guests were charmed by AXIS timepieces while enjoying family-friendly activities that evoke the fun, joyous spirit of the season.

Hence, the AXIS Christmas Town was created with the theme, “2Gether” in mind. More than being a catchy term, this evokes the enduring value of kinship, celebrated through the joy of giving. Guests present at the launch of the AXIS Christmas Town were able to experience all the fun that a holiday event can bring.

Celebrity and media guests such as Christine Samson, Bea Arboleda, Albert Nicolas and Evan Tan were delighted to see all the holiday themed activities and IG-worthy backdrops available in the event area.

AXIS WATCH and Hello Kitty

Another notable highlight of the event was the launch of the highly-anticipated Axis x Hello Kitty collection. Guests were able to check out and try on the different AXIS’ Hello Kitty timepieces available at the event.

Incorporating sweet, girly details that evoke the enduring charm of Hello Kitty, each AXIS and Hello Kitty timepiece will delight Hello Kitty fans young and old. Make sure to check out AXIS latest collection today!

Discover a world of wonderful possibilities with AXIS timepieces. Known for its value-driven contemporary watches, AXIS gives its users the flexibility to showcase their style while having a practical, dependable everyday accessory.

As time is something to be valued and used to our advantage, wearing a watch has been a must for many. This Christmas time, gift yourself and your loved ones with a precious AXIS timepiece that will last you forever. Aside from being an important accessory, a watch also shows how much you value time spent with those you give it to.

Axis Watches are available at Watch Republic retail shops and SM stores nationwide

Shop online at https://www.watchrepublicshop.com/collections/axis.

