Fares as Low as PHP 88

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, joins the holiday festivities as it rolls out its eight-day Christmas seat sale.

From Dec. 11 to 18, 2023, guests may book flights to domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as P88 (one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges). The travel period is from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, 2024, perfect for travelers who wish to plan and score value-for-money fares this gift-giving season.

With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable, guests can discover and explore new places listed on their bucket lists. They can experience the picturesque beaches of Davao and Zamboanga, feast on the local delicacies of Cebu and Bacolod, and experience boating at the underground river of Puerto Princesa.

In addition, with CEB’s growing international network, guests can also go on a shopping spree in Hong Kong and Singapore, immerse their creative sprits in the art hubs of Macau and Taipei, enjoy museum-hopping in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and marvel at the majestic sights in Bangkok and Da Nang through CEB’s direct flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons. CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

It’s never too late to make your travel wishes come true. Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.