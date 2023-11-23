The highly anticipated annual festival ‘MOA Night of Lights’ returns for its third edition at the SM Mall of Asia. This year’s holiday spectacle has a lot of surprises as customers explore a trail of wonder and enchantment with the brightest sights, twinkling lights, and immersive attractions all in one area for FREE.

Taking place on a massive newly opened area at the top of the mall located at Level 3, South Entertainment Mall, the larger-than-life installations will bring a magical experience and spread holiday cheer to all kids and kids-at-heart starting November 16 until Jan. 7, 2024, 5:30 p.m. until the mall closes.

This year, visitors will be able to explore different pop-themed areas, all made possible with over 3 million lights with music.

Jingle Bell Swings

Step into the world where joy takes flight on Christmas-themed gift box swings adorned with enchanting lights. These whimsical swings are a festive spectacle, wrapped in vibrant holiday hues and tied with glittering bows.

Christmas Tunnel of Lights

One of the main attractions of the Christmas illumination park is the programmable tunnel of lights, a breathtaking spectacle designed to transport customers into a realm of wonder. As you stroll through, the tunnel comes alive with synchronized lights that twinkle and swirl in harmony with the festive spirit.

Field of Holiday Lights

Be in awe of the Field of Holiday Lights, where the night comes alive in a breathtaking display of bright lights. Step into a dazzling dreamscape with each light a flicker of holiday magic, turning the ordinary into an extraordinary display of festive brilliance.

Holly Jolly Station

Welcome to Santa’s Pop Wonderland – a vibrant and energetic zone filled with eye-catching giant candy canes, colorful gift boxes, brightly-lit trees and dazzling neon lights. This magical area will spark the imagination and fill hearts with wonder, inviting visitors of all ages to explore and discover the magic hidden within each corner.

Magical Glow Globes

Step onto the enchanted grounds, walk through a kaleidoscope of Christmas joy and let the Magical Glow Globes light up your night as we transform your surroundings into a whimsical realm of excitement.

Merry Melodies

MOA takes you on a musical journey as you sing along and belt it all out to the festive songs and holiday tunes as you walk through the Merry Melodies wall.

And that’s not all, standing tall and proud at the heart of the park is a majestic towering Christmas Tree, its branches adorned with an abundance of ornaments, shimmering lights, and bright sparkles. The tree serves as the focal point, radiating a warm and festive energy that captivates all who behold it.

Experience the mesmerizing MOA Night of Lights Park atop the mall, where every corner brings forth the magic of the season. Wander through a dazzling tunnel of lights, immersed in the magic of the season with festive Christmas elements, creating a truly enchanting spectacle for all.

The MOA Night of Lights Christmas Park is a place where the spirit of the season comes alive in a symphony of lights, laughter, and holiday cheer.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.