The much-anticipated vivo School Tour reached its grand conclusion at De La Salle University (DLSU) on Nov. 8, 2023. The event was a resounding success, leaving Lasallians buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Grand Finals.

One of the major highlights of the event was the thrilling 3 on 3 basketball tournament, which drew enthusiastic participants and spectators alike. The Lasallians showcased their basketball prowess, with intense matches taking place throughout the day. The competitive spirit was palpable, and the campus was filled with cheers and applause.

As a result of their exceptional performance, two teams emerged victorious and will represent DLSU in the Grand Finals, to be held at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia on Nov. 18 and 19. These teams will go head-to-head with the best squads from other participating schools for the coveted title of 3 on 3 basketball tournament champion.

The excitement didn’t stop there as the event also featured a captivating TikTok competition. Two Lasallian groups took to the stage and danced their hearts out for a chance to win the competition. The winners of the TikTok contest will be revealed during the Grand Finals, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The vivo School Tour has been an incredible journey, touching base at various esteemed educational institutions throughout the Philippines. The tour visited the following schools:

Lyceum of the Philippines on Sept. 29

University of the Philippines Diliman on Oct. 7

Jose Rizal University on Oct. 12

National University on Oct. 19

De La Salle – College of St. Benilde on Oct. 25

At each of these institutions, two winning teams are now diligently preparing to compete in the Grand Finals. The anticipation is growing as these teams get ready to face off against each other in the ultimate showdown.

The vivo School Tour Grand Finals promises to be an unforgettable event, bringing together the best talent and energy from each participating school. It will be a celebration of sportsmanship, creativity, and youthful exuberance that embodies the spirit of the vivo School Tour.

Stay tuned for more updates and highlights as we count down to the Grand Finals of the vivo School Tour. For the latest news and updates, follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #vivoSchoolTour.

