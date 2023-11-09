Central business districts or CBDs in the Philippines, particularly those in Metro-Manila, are rapidly emerging as prime destinations for residential property developers. Recognizing the CBDs’ value as sites of multinational companies’ corporate headquarters, BPOs, business institutions, and commercial establishments, A-list real estate firms are building their projects in close proximity to these locations. Due to their economic significance in terms of capital appreciation, real estate in CBDs, in fact, is sparking the interest of both local and international investors seeking a reliable source of wealth growth.

This has not been lost on Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc., trusted condominium developer in the Philippines, which has cast a wide net in such locales through its projects Salcedo Square and Laureano di Trevi Towers in the Makati CBD; The Currency and The Spectrum in the Ortigas CBD; Vista Shaw in Mandaluyong City; and The Symphony Towers and Wil Tower in Quezon City.

Offering a diverse range of investment opportunities—from residential condos to mixed-use developments—in these bustling and thriving business districts, enabling investors to customize their portfolios so that these may align with their specific goals.

Property seekers will be gratified to know that all these properties boast well-designed units and modern recreational and security facilities, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free living experience for residents and tenants alike. With a commitment to providing the highest standards of living, it combines modern design aesthetic with functionality, creating spaces that exude comfort, elegance, and convenience.

Likewise, all Vista Land developments in these CBDs are near transportation hubs and essential destinations.

According to Ms. Teresa Tumbaga, Division Head, the company seeks to help investors diversify their real estate portfolios with properties that have high potential for growth and appreciation. “Our mission is to provide an abundance of opportunities for investors and guide them in making smart investment choices,” she says. “CBD properties can be rightfully acknowledged as the epicenter of real estate investment in the country.”

For more information on CBD projects and to discover the benefits of investing in these thriving locations, please visit Vista Residences at www.vistaresidences.com.ph, or get in touch via email at info@vistaresidences.com.ph. You can also stay connected on social media by following @VistaResidencesOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. If you have inquiries or need personalized assistance, feel free to reach out to the Marketing Office at 0999 886 4262 or 0917 582 5167.

