In a dazzling celebration of regional excellence, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition took center stage to honor outstanding businesses and visionary leaders who have played a pivotal role in propelling their enterprises to new heights on the global stage in the post-pandemic era. The prestigious event, held in Singapore, marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “With a staggering market capitalization of US$31 trillion in 2023, Asia not only embodies immense economic potential but also the remarkable diversity and dynamism defining today’s global marketplace. The distinguished recipients of tonight’s awards stand as exemplars of unwavering commitment, adeptly transforming challenges into growth opportunities. The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards not only celebrates individual successes but also serves as a testament to the boundless potential that our region holds. This recognition is a powerful reminder that, despite the challenges, we stand stronger together, ready to face the evolving global economic landscape.”

Among the notable awardees are Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam Pillai, founder & group executive director of Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Berhad; and Dr. Steve Mark Gan, chairman & CEO of Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center Group Of Companies, whose exceptional entrepreneurial acumen have not only propelled their enterprises to remarkable success but have also made a significant and lasting impact on the regional business landscape.

Further outstanding awardees include Gogochart Technology Limited of Hong Kong and Iso Tank Management Pte. Ltd. of Singapore under the Fast Enterprise category, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation of the Philippines under the Inspirational Brand category, and Government Housing Bank of Thailand under the Corporate Excellence category.

Prior to the APEA 2023 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2023 was held in the day. The forum convened over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and policy makers from 19 countries. Themed “Capturing Opportunities In A Resurgent Asia,” the forum provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and HR experts to explore synergies, tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities that are present in the region, and foster deeper collaboration that will shape Asia’s economic ecosystem.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the forum’s opening that “Our mission is to explore synergies that transcend borders, to address the most pressing challenges with innovative solutions, and to identify and seize the boundless opportunities that Asia offers. We are here to foster deeper collaboration that will not only shape Asia’s economic ecosystem but also redefine the contour of global commerce. As we embark on this exciting journey, let us not forget the power that resides within the collective minds and hearts of those present in this room. It is our collective wisdom, our shared aspirations, and our collaborative spirit that will steer us toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The speakers were Brajesh Singh, director of Talent Acquisition – APAC & ME at Capgemini; Daniel Kusmanto, director of Digital HR & People Analytics | Global People Services at ASM; Darren Thayre, head of Innovation, Global Strategic Initiatives at Google; Dr. Joey Tan, head of Sustainability (ASEAN) at Amazon Web Services Singapore Pte. Ltd.; Lt General Sudhir Sharma, chairman of MitKat Advisory Services and Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Malminderjit Singh, chief operating officer of Asia Pacific at Speyside Group; Pallavi Srivastava, senior director APAC HR – Business Functions at Johnson Controls; Santanu Ghosh, head of Digital at Asia Pulp & Paper, Sinar Mas; Sarjit Singh, chairman of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Singapore Overseas Regional Council; and Tan Kwan Chet, lead of Technical Consultancy, 100 Experiments (100E) at AI Singapore (AISG).

The AEF 2023 and APEA 2023 Regional Edition are supported by the International Chamber of Commerce — Philippines, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Latin American Chamber of Commerce Singapore, Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Myanmar Business Executives Association, Singapore Chamber of E-Commerce, Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce, The Philippine Retailers Association, UAE Singapore Business Council, and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Singapore. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distributor, and Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY DATUK SERI

(DR.) SUBRAMANIAM PILLAI FOUNDER & GROUP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DHAYA MAJU INFRASTRUCTURE (ASIA) SDN BERHAD CONSTRUCTION MALAYSIA DR. STEVE MARK GAN CHAIRMAN & CEO GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER GROUP OF COMPANIES HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY PHILIPPINES KRISHNAMANI KANNAN CEO & CO-FOUNDER MAXIMA LOGISTICS PTE LTD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SINGAPORE DR. TEO KIM TECK FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR POLYMERIC TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD CHEMICAL & PLASTICS MALAYSIA ZAW MIN THANT CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER PYEI SONE HEIN GROUP CO., LTD ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS MYANMAR

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY EASTERN SUNTECH ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION SDN. BHD CONSTRUCTION MALAYSIA GOGOCHART TECHNOLOGY LIMITED PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES HONG KONG ISO TANK MANAGEMENT PTE.LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SINGAPORE

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION FINANCIAL SERVICES PHILIPPINES SHHH CONSUMER GOODS HONG KONG

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY 24/7 .CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES PHILIPPINES CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED RETAIL THAILAND GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER GROUP OF COMPANIES HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY PHILIPPINES GOGOCHART TECHNOLOGY LIMITED PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES HONG KONG GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY PHILIPPINES POLYMERIC TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD CHEMICAL & PLASTICS MALAYSIA SUN ENERGY ENERGY INDONESIA SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES FINANCIAL SERVICES PHILIPPINES

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policy makers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

