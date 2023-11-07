Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, was named among the Circle of Excellence Awardees for Best in Service Excellence in the annual Asia CEO Awards held last Oct. 24 at Marriot Hotel, Pasay.

Established in 1986, Sutherland is a global provider of business process and technology management services offering an integrated portfolio of analytics-driven back office and customer-facing solutions that support the entire customer life cycle. The company culture represents a genuine commitment on behalf of the brand to provide service excellence to clients and clients’ customers, crossing every level of the organization.

The Asia CEO Awards is the largest business awards event in Asia Pacific and the judging panel includes some of the most recognized and accomplished figures from within the Asia Pacific business community.

Winners of the award were chosen based on service level improvements and advancements made by the organization to enable business expansion; the financial impact of such improvements; pioneering achievements; customer satisfactions; as well as other recognitions garnered by the initiative.

“Our heritage has made us who we are: a future-ready organization. For 35 years, we’ve been caring for our customers’ customers. As an early pioneer in robotic automation, we’ve grown our core offering through steady organic investment and by acquiring key capabilities. Today, we make those experiences relevant, instantaneous, predictive and frictionless. Decades of developing best-in-class processes for some of the world’s most experience-native companies has enabled us make digital human in ways that transform customer and employee relationships at scale.”

“We thank the Asia CEO Awards for the recognition of our efforts, and likewise commit to upholding the standards of excellence we have shown thus far.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.