The Asian Consulting Group (ACG), in partnership with the Philippine Caucus of Harvard and the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines, will be launching its latest book, “Reimagining the World Without Corruption” by Mon Abrea at the Harvard Kennedy School on Monday, Oct. 23.

The book launch will be attended by the Chairperson of the KN Movement, former Senator Bam Aquino; and the Chairperson of the Angat Pinas, Inc., former Vice-President Leni Robredo. The event will also be attended by Prof. Jeeyang Rhee Baum, adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School; and Myrish Antonio, co-founder and CEO of the Philippine Living Heritage Initiative.

“To fight corruption, one must first understand it,” says our best-selling author, ACG Founding Chairman and Chief Tax Advisor Mon Abrea.

Reimagining the World Without Corruption presents an extensive discussion on the nature of corruption and how countries all over the world are fighting it.

Another commonly-identified cause of corruption is the absence of transparency.

Recently, in the Philippines, several government agencies have asked for billions in confidential funds. These appropriation requests were ultimately denied due to the more pressing need to allocate funds to address encroachments in the West Philippine Sea. Nevertheless, this denial does not write finis to the issue. Prior confidential fund allotments remain unaccounted for, and the same issue may likely come up in the next budget hearings.

“Governance is a shared responsibility,” reminds Mr. Abrea. “If people want good governance, they must remain vigilant over the actions of their leaders and public officials.”

The mere fact that public funds lack transparency measures, or have weak transparency measures, do not by itself mean that there is corruption. It simply means that the risk will always be there, and that risk must be balanced by vigilance from the public and other measures.

Understanding corruption is the first step in fighting it. People must come to understand their role in this fight so that one day everyone can live in a world without corruption.

“Ridding the world of corruption is not just about safeguarding government funds, it is about respecting human dignity, upholding integrity, and maintaining a just society for all,” says Mr. Abrea.

You may get a copy of the Reimagining the World Without Corruption book in our Shopee account through this link: https://tinyurl.com/CSRPH-NewestBook.

If you are in the US and interested in attending the book launch at the Harvard Kennedy School, you may register here: https://tinyurl.com/CSR-ReimaginingtheWorldinUS.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.