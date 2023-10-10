BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc., a leading logistics company, is proud to announce its partnership with CLEVAPH and WOWLEAP to promote sustainable inclusivity and job opportunities for all individuals in the logistics sector.

As part of this collaboration, CLEVAPH will provide specialized training programs focusing on the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the logistics industry. With the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, this training will equip individuals with the necessary skills to operate and manage EVs effectively.

By incorporating EVs into their operations, BEXCS Logistics Solutions aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener environment.

Additionally, WOWLEAP will contribute by providing valuable data on persons with disabilities (PWDs) within different communities. This data will help identify specific needs and requirements, enabling BEXCS Logistics Solutions to create tailored programs and job opportunities that cater to the unique abilities of PWDs.

The partnership with WOWLEAP emphasizes the commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind in the logistics industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with CLEVAPH and WOWLEAP to drive sustainable inclusivity and job opportunities for all individuals in the logistics sector,” said Marjorey Rubio, BEXCS Logistics Solutions Founder. “By incorporating EVs into our operations and providing tailored programs for PWDs, we are taking significant steps towards building a more sustainable and inclusive logistics industry.”

The partnership between BEXCS Logistics Solutions, CLEVAPH, and WOWLEAP showcases a shared vision of creating a sustainable and inclusive logistics sector. By providing training programs on EVs and leveraging data on PWDs, they aim to bridge the gap and create equal opportunities for all individuals.

BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. is a leading logistics company that specializes in providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions. With a commitment to excellence, they strive to meet the needs of their clients while also promoting sustainability and inclusivity in the industry.

