The international Forex broker OctaFX came to be a recipient of yet another industry-relevant distinction. This time, it is the ‘Best Forex Broker In Philippines 2023’ award issued by Global Business Review Magazine.

Global Business Review Magazine is a highly active online and print publication that keeps track of the latest developments in finance, banking, technology, and emerging markets—aggregating the most vital and relevant information to give qualitative analysis and commentary on it.

Justifying his selection committee’s decision, the Global Business Review Magazine director declared: ‘We are delighted to announce OctaFX as the winner of this prestigious category. We all know that finance is a vast and ever-changing landscape in which innovations play a crucial role when it comes to creating a lasting impression. Forex trading, as a fundamental part of international finance, is connecting global markets and helping businesses navigate the international marketplace based on risk-free currency-related activities.’

He also emphasised: ‘OctaFX, as one of the pioneers in the Forex trading field, has been delivering outstanding trading performance since its inception in 2011. The customer-centric approach, as well as the minimal deposit scheme of this commission-free trading platform in the last year, has made it outperform all the other competitors. Setting new standards and pushing boundaries are the signs of its unwavering commitment to such a dynamic industry as FX trading. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to OctaFX on behalf of the Global Business Review Magazine and wish the company continued success. We look forward to its future endeavours in shaping the future of global finance.’

As alluded to above, OctaFX’s core service strengths are the guarantee of fast trade execution, the low spreads offered, a broad range of assets on offer, an effective and highly motivated 24/7 customer service, a wide array of vast educational materials, and last but not least—a mutually beneficial referral program that assures an organic community growth.

The broker also recently released its own trading platform worldwide—the so-called ‘OctaTrader’ platform is available for mobile users using iOS and Android devices, as well as for web traders.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools—these provide help to clients reaching their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Forex Broker In Philippines 2023’ award by Global Business Review Magazine, the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook, and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.

