Lungs, like other organs in our body, are an important part of what keep us alive. They are in charge of providing oxygen and removing harmful gases inside our bodies that come from the environment. Sometimes, however, lung health is taken for granted; and it can become a serious health issue that impacts the quality of one’s living if not taken care of properly.

Among the most deadly diseases in the world, cancer remains big in numbers, and compared to other types of cancer, lung cancer is the most common cancer disease worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

For Dr. Tanujaa Rajasekaran, senior medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre, if lung cancer is not treated properly it can spread to different areas of the body and so affect the other systems in the body aside from the respiratory system.

The strongest risk factor for lung cancer is smoking because the effect of smoking to the lungs makes breathing more difficult, which can result in damaging the lungs and, worse, cancer. Smokers are not the only ones at risk, but also those around them who are exposed to secondhand smoke, which can even increase the risk of suffering from lung and heart diseases.

Aside from smoking, the increased risk for lung cancer can be derived from a strong family history of lung cancers. An individual’s risk may also be influenced by radiation and other harmful chemicals they are exposed to. The more they are exposed to these things, the higher their risk of developing lung cancer.

Nonetheless, thanks to medical advancements, lung cancer is not how it used to be. “Lung cancers are those cancers in which treatment has advanced greatly over the past few decades,” said Dr. Tanujaa. Unlike before, when cancer was known for being a terminal disease, it is now more similar to a chronic disease as treatments for this disease progressed and more options are available to all patients.

Treatment for lung cancer may vary depending on the stage of the lung cancer. Dr. Tanujaa says that in the early stages of lung cancer (Stages 1 and 2), surgery is the starting point for treatment, then systematic therapy such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy.

Treatment for advanced stages (Stages 3 and 4), meanwhile, depends on the type of lung cancer the patient has. Dr. Tanujaa says that generally, this includes a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and then systemic therapy and immunotherapy.

Similar to breathing clean air into our body, removing waste from our body is crucial for the cells to continue working. The urinary tract is crucial in performing this function, but another type of cancer can hinder the tract’s proper function if not promptly addressed.

For men, genitourinary cancer can be that hindrance. This type of cancer occurs in a man’s genitourinary tract, which include kidneys, bladder, adrenal gland, or prostate, etc. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in the genitourinary system.

Prostate cancer might include the local urinary symptoms, such as difficulty in passing urine, poor urinary streams, blood in urinary streams, and taking a long time to urinate. It may also include similar symptoms from metastatic diseases, depending on which body part the cancer has spread into. In case symptoms hardly manifest, a screening and a blood test must be done.

For prostate cancer, Dr. Tanujaa shared, various treatment options include hormonal therapy for cancer driven by hormones and chemotherapy for metastatic cancer. Patients with prostate cancer can also receive targeted therapy, which uses drop inhibitors to control cancer, or radioligand therapy, which delivers radiation to specific cancer cells.

With technological advancements expanding and easing treatment, battling cancer is now more doable. Asia’s leading oncology center, Parkway Cancer Centre, keeps abreast with these developments as it binds skilled professionals and the latest technology in providing the best medical care for cancer patients.

“We have many oncologists and hematologists to treat a variety of cancers, and we are also equipped with the latest technologies to treat any of the cancers. We have immunotherapy options and proton therapy options. Essentially, we are equipped to treat any kind of cancer and our doctors are not only well-trained medically but are also willing themselves to the patients in terms of time and resources,” Dr. Tanujaa said.

For more information about cancer, visit https://www.parkwaycancercentre.com/sg/learn-about-cancer/about-cancer/signs-and-symptoms-of-cancer#Overview.

For inquiries about Parkway Cancer Centre, you may visit IHH Patient Assistance Centre Singapore Philippine Office, located at G/F Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600. You may also email manila.ph@ihhhealthcare.com, or contact 0917-705-7061 or 0917-526-7576.

