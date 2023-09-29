A leader in luxury property development, Shang Properties brought home three awards from the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held last Sept. 22, 2023 at Shangri-La at The Fort, Manila.

Decided by an independent panel of expert judges, PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards annually celebrates the finest in real estate from the country’s urban and provincial property market. In the 11th edition of said event, Shang Properties was awarded as the Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development in Metro Manila and Best Condo Development in the Philippines for Aurelia Residences (under Shang Robinsons Properties, Inc., a joint venture between Shang Properties and Robinsons Land Corp.) and Best High End Condo Development in Metro Manila for Shang Residences at Wack Wack.

“We are very honored to have our properties recognized by Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company. This is a testament to our company’s vision to provide luxury products which are thoughtfully designed with unmatched services and amenities intended to cater to our clients’ needs,” says Wolfgang Krueger, Shang Properties’ Executive Director.

These wins mean that Shang Properties is eligible to advance to the 18th Property Guru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Dec. 8, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. They will be competing against other nations across Southeast Asia and other countries including China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Leaders in luxury real estate

As part of its continuous commitment to delivering exemplary spaces and experiences, Shang Properties recently launched their newest property, Laya by Shang Properties, in Pasig City. It is a canvas, thoughtfully designed modern space for self-expression, a community for human connection, and a space for cultural enrichment. With a wide range of unit types and sizes, Laya gives the owner freedom to create a space that’s uniquely their own.

The real estate developer had also unveiled another exciting property in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Bridgetowne, Pasig City, together with Robinsons Land, earlier this year. Inspired by the Filipino word for imagination, Haraya Residences is a luxury vertical village composed of two stunning towers that boldly reimagine modern living through its unique design, layout, and array of indoor and outdoor amenities — all thoughtfully curated for the most discerning urban dwellers.

For the complete list of winners and more updates, visit Asia Property Awards at asiapropertyawards.com, @asiapropertyawards on Instagram and Facebook, and @asiapropawards on X (formerly Twitter).

To learn more about Shang Properties, visit the website at www.shangproperties.com and follow Shang Properties on its official social media pages: @ShangProperties on Instagram and Facebook, @ShangPropertiesOfficial on YouTube, and Shang Properties on LinkedIn.

