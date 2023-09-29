Ayala Land and Cathay Land recently broke ground for Southmont, a new estate located in Silang, Cavite.

Southmont is an 800-hectare, mixed-used master planned development that will refresh South Luzon’s natural landscape with the best in contemporary and sustainable urban living. Designed to provide an expanse of business and lifestyle opportunities within a remarkable atmosphere and terrain, it is set to cultivate communities while also bringing unique opportunities to investors looking to expand their portfolio in the South.

Currently, Southmont offers residential developments Hillside Ridge and Verdea from Alveo Land, and Lanewood Hills by Ayala Land Premier.

Held onsite last Sept. 27, 2023, this groundbreaking milestone was led by Cong. Roy Loyola, 5th district representative of Cavite; Silang Mayor Kevin Anarna; Cathay Land President Jeffrey Ng; Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala; Ayala Land President and CEO Bobby Dy and Ayala Land incoming President and CEO Meean Dy.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.