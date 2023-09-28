Lamudi’s The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards acknowledged the top real estate developers of the country last Sept. 21, 2023. With 21 awards presented at the grand ceremony, the property platform recognized various real estate segments across the market in a voting process that included the help of 10,000 active seekers. This is to ensure the impartiality and integrity of the awarding body.

Anurag Verma, Lamudi Philippines’ country head during his speech said, “It has never been so important to focus on building a trusted name online and positioning your products in an authentic and transparent way. Now, real estate players must give seekers a personalized and delightful experience at every touchpoint,” he added.

Aside from citations for the best condo, house, and commercial developments, Lamudi also recognized the developers and projects that led the industry toward a more digital and wellness-focused sector.

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences bagged the Wellness-Focused Development of the Year for being an intentionally designed project that improves well-being and reinforces the healthy lifestyles of its residents.

The Digital Innovator of the Year went to RLC Residences for being the top developer who actively integrates new technologies to optimize human experiences and simplify the property-buying process. RLC Residences remains a catalyst in integrating high-tech solutions and conscious developments in the Philippine real estate landscape.

On the other hand, My Ensō Lofts by PH1 World Developers was named the Real Estate Innovation of the Year for using progressive building solutions to address the Philippine housing backlog.

Held at the Shangri-La The Fort in BGC, Taguig, The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards, co-presented by BPI, likewise cited the top projects across the three major Philippine islands in the House, Condominium, and Mixed-Use Development categories.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Luzon Winners

Best Affordable Condo – Grand Mesa Residences (Wee Community Developers, Inc.)

Best Premium Condo – Parkford Suites Legazpi (Alveo Land Corp.)

Best Affordable House – Ajoya Cabanatuan (Aboitiz Land, Inc.)

Best Premium House – Seafront Residences (Aboitiz Land, Inc.)

Best Mixed-Use Development – The Spectrum by Vista Residences (Vista Residences, Inc.)

Visayas and Mindanao Winners

Best Affordable Condo – Primeworld District (Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.)

Best Premium Condo – Mantawi Residences (RLC Residences)

Best Affordable House – The Diamond Heights (Wee Community Developers, Inc.)

Best Premium House – Camella Gran Europa (Camella)

Best Mixed-Use Development – Georgia by Vista Estates (Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc.)

Commercial Awards

Best Co-Working Space – Acceler8 by UnionSPACE (Inphin8 Space, Inc.)

Best Office Development – SM North EDSA Tower 1 – 15F (KMC Solutions)

Best Industrial Development – Anflo Industrial Estate (Damosa Land, Inc.)

Special Awards

Wellness-Focused Development of the Year – The Residences at The Westin Manila (RLC Residences)

Digital Innovator of the Year – RLC Residences

Real Estate Innovation of the Year – My Ensō Lofts (PH1 World Developers)

Selli Early Adopter Award – Filinvest Land, Inc.

Grand Awards

Boutique Developer of the Year – Luzon – PHINMA Properties

Boutique Developer of the Year – Visayas and Mindanao – Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

Developer of the Year – Luzon – Camella

Developer of the Year – Visayas and Mindanao – Camella

Continuing the legacy of recognizing industry leaders

Mr. Verma opened the awarding ceremony by acknowledging the presence of some of the leading real estate market leaders in the country.

“We all can agree that improving the industry is not a one-man job. Together, we must create a collective vision with a shared mindset of helping Filipinos find their dream home. This room is currently filled with educators, innovators, planners, designers, builders, legislators, and marketers who all want to introduce each family to the perfect home that will empower them to do more–to dream more,” he said.

The world has moved into the digital age and the real estate journey starts with an online search, Mr. Verma noted.

“We are very excited to witness the start of this inflection point of tech adoption in the Philippine real estate industry as more developers are welcoming digital solutions with open arms and are proud that Lamudi is helping them in this journey through our solutions,” the Lamudi Philippines’ country head added.

In her welcome remarks, Head of BPI’s Retail Mortgage Division Bernadette Ocampo said industry partners had recognized the potential of online platforms to reach a wider audience and streamline their operations and business.

“BPI and Lamudi see similarities in both of our missions and goals which is to provide Filipinos their dream homes and empower them to achieve it today,” Ms. Ocampo said.

With the continued partnership of Lamudi and BPI, the two market players are set to launch BPI Verified. This new service converts Lamudi property listings into BPI-verified property listings, enabling Filipinos to choose from various properties on the online platform that were pre-appraised and title-verified. Home-buyers can then apply for a BPI Housing Loan.

“BPI Verified’s main objective is to give clients confidence in their property by having a bank pre-assess and check those listings already. [This is an] indicator that the property listing is good collateral and can be easily qualified for bank financing in BPI,” Ms. Ocampo said.

Mr. Verma also expressed his gratitude to all of the partner developers for keeping their trust in Lamudi. “At Lamudi, we believe that your success is our success. For the last nine years, our vision has been to make the real estate journey trustworthy, convenient, and easy,” he said.

Laying the modernization groundwork of Philippine real estate

Before the awarding proper, a panel discussion on the modernization roadmap of the Philippine real estate industry was led by the Managing and Executive Director of PropTech Consortium of the Philippines AJ Rocero, and the Real Estate Portfolio Manager from the Economic Research and Real Estate Portfolio Team of BPI’s Corporate & Commercial Credit Group Randolf Ilawan.

Ms. Rocero noted that sustainability initiatives in the country are already being adopted by various developers.

“I can confidently say that we’re going towards the right direction that the other developers are adapting because we have private and government agencies that are promoting incentives,” she said.

Asked if a normal person prioritizes these initiatives, Mr. Ilawan said, “The [people’s] first impression with adapting these initiatives is that it’s added cost. But they haven’t seen what’s in the long run, so it’s a matter of making them realize, breaking down the cause and effect, and the advantages if [these] green and property technology initiatives [are pushed].”

The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards is co-presented by BPI. The event’s gold sponsors are The Boring Group Industry and Home Solutions, Concepcion Midea, Yale, ContractWorld Furniture, and Taylor Living Furniture. The minor sponsors are Awards Central, MetroMart, and Pick.A.Roo.

The media partners of The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards are the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, The Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Manila Standard, Malaya Business Insight, and The Business Manual. The media support are Media Blast Digital, Property Finds Asia, NegoSentro, Real Estate Blog PH, and Village Connect.

Visit lamudi.com.ph/outlook2023 to learn more about The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.