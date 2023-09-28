The Spectrum, prolific condominium development under Villar-owned, Vista Land and Landscapes, Inc., once again gained recognition for its top-tier housing options when its premier property The Spectrum was named “Mixed-Use Development of the Year—Luzon” at the prestigious Lamudi Outlook Awards 2023.

The Spectrum’s win not only solidifies status in the real estate industry, but also highlights the Ortigas Central Business District as a prime site for mixed-use developments. Located on Julia Vargas Avenue corner Garnet Road, The Spectrum places its residents right at the heart of the Ortigas CBD, and close to the best lifestyle destinations that urbanites seek.

1 of 2

Ms. Teresa Tumbaga, Division Head, asserts that the recognition given by the Lamudi’s Outlook Award 2023 sets the stage for even greater prospects for The Spectrum and its role in Luzon’s urban development. “We are immensely proud of this achievement, which will spur us to craft even more exceptional living spaces for Filipino urban professionals in the metropolis and beyond.”

1 of 2

Indeed, with The Spectrum’s proximity to multiple leisure dining, shopping, and entertainment options, residents are spoiled for choice. The development is within striking distance of multi-national companies’ corporate headquarters, upscale hotels and restaurants, sprawling shopping malls, hospitals like Medical City, and some of the country’s renowned learning institutions like Saint Pedro Poveda College, La Salle Greenhills, and the University of Asia and the Pacific. The Ortigas CBD is likewise strategically close to the Makati CBD and BGC towards the south and the Araneta City towards the north.

Still, while The Spectrum provides its homeowners with a prestigious address, equally important is how the condo features trademark amenities that include enhanced security measures; walkable swathes of greenery and landscaped spaces; swimming pools; fitness centers, and children’s play areas.

1 of 3

“If you covet the ultimate condo lifestyle, look no further than The Spectrum, which lies at the crossroads of luxury and convenience,” Tumbaga enthuses. “On this note, we are gratified to know that Lamudi Philippines, a leading digital real estate market place, has found The Spectrum deserving of its Outlook Awards this year.”

If you want to have the perfect balance of luxury, convenience, and community, invest now at The Spectrum, where city living reaches its zenith. For more information, visit their website, email info@vistaresidences.com.ph, follow @VistaResidencesOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or call the Marketing Office at 0999 886 4262 / 0917 582 5167.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.