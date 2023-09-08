Discussions to focus on sustainable energy, energy management, and smart metering

In the continuing pursuit towards a more resilient and sustainable future, the Meralco Power Academy (MPA) is bringing together over 30 local and international power industry experts in the first ever Giga Summit on Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency, and Future Grid.

Scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 to 13 at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City, Giga Summit aims to foster knowledge exchange among industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe and become a platform for exchanging insights, shaping power and energy trends, and sharing best practices.

The Sustainable Energy discussions on the first day will revolve around accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more progressive sources of energy that benefit both people and the planet.

This will feature nuclear power experts including Canada-based Filipino nuclear scientist Dr. Francisco “Ike” Dimayuga of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Executive Vice President Roland Backhaus, University of California, Berkeley Director of International Partnerships for College of Engineering Dr. Matthew P. Sherburne, and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Director of Illinois Microreactor R&D Center Dr. Caleb Brooks.

“Giga Summit will serve as an avenue to spark relevant discussions on the role of next generation technologies in our transition towards stable and sustainable energy supply. With the growing interest on nuclear power, our invited experts will shed light on the opportunities and exciting developments in the area of small and micro modular reactors and share experiential learnings that will be relevant as we put forward plans to utilize these technologies,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and MPA Vice Chairman Ronnie L. Aperocho said.