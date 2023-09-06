The seven members of the Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC) of the Philippines will host the annual Arangkada Philippines Forum on Oct. 25, 2023 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

Now in its 12th year, the Arangkada Forum will explore perspectives on further integrating sustainability objectives in accelerating inclusive economic growth. Representatives from the public and private sectors will explore opportunities to collaborate in boosting green investments, encouraging sustainable production and consumption practices, and advocating for responsible management and utilization of natural resources amid the long-term social, economic, and environmental impacts of climate change in the Philippines.

The first panel, Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Growth, will assess the intersection between trade, investment, and sustainable development by looking into mainstreaming sustainable finance, identifying green investment opportunities, and integrating sustainability provisions and capacity-building of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the implementation of trade agreements.

There will also be a special session on evaluating the progress of the Philippines in achieving its commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals halfway through the 2030 deadline.

Recognizing the role that the Philippine business community plays in raising awareness, the special panel on Driving Change, Building Momentum: Conversations on Sustainability in Doing Business will feature insights from industry representatives on embracing innovative business solutions and in advocating for responsible production and consumption practices.

Advancing the Nexus in Water, Energy, and Food Security in Policy Development will discuss the prospects of adopting a nexus approach in developing policies and strategies towards making the Philippines more water-, energy-, and food-secure.

The JFC will also hold its annual Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, which recognizes an individual of any nationality residing in the Philippines who has contributed significantly to improving the country’s business environment.

The 2023 Arangkada Forum is supported by Capital One, First Philippine Holdings, Eastern Communications, Marubeni, Royal Cargo, AIG Philippines, Amazon Web Services, BDO Unibank, Cargill, Converge, EON Group, Asia Society Philippines, British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), Philippine Exporters Confederation (PHILEXPORT), Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, CNN Philippines, and Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Since 2012, the Arangkada Forum is the annual flagship event of the JFC that provides a platform for collaborative engagement among business leaders, industry experts, representatives from the public sector, the diplomatic community, and the media.

The JFC is a coalition of the American, Australian-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese, and Korean chambers as well as the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Inc. It supports and promotes open international trade, increased foreign investment, and improved conditions for business to benefit both the Philippines and the countries the JFC members represent.

To register for the 2023 Arangkada Philippines Forum, visit www.arangkadaphilippines.com/forum2023 or contact Alyx Flojo at alyx.flojo@tcb-ph.com or to forum@arangkadaphilippines.com For more information on the Arangkada Philippines Project, visit http://www.arangkadaphilippines.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.