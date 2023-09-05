One Klik Events recently signed a partnership agreement with Union Bank of the Philippines as co-presentor for the Travel Sale Expo 2023 scheduled on Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023 at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall. One Klik Events is the organizer of Travel Sale Expo 2023.

The Travel Sale Expo 2023 will host about 150 exhibitors from the different stakeholders of the travel industry like travel agencies, airlines, hotels, resorts, tour operators, cruise liners, tour operators, travel insurance, amusement parks, museums and retailers of travel-related products. They will have the opportunity to showcase their various travel services to the public at special and discounted rates.

At the Travel Sale Expo 2023, Union Bank of the Philippines will provide the financial support needed at the travel event. “We at UnionBank are very excited to co-present the first-ever Travel Sale Expo 2023 by One Klik Events. So we will see you on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall,” Mellany Sy, senior vice-president-Cards Portfolio Usage head, Union Bank of the Philippines, explained.

Travel Sale Expo 2023 can be a good venue in promoting event sponsor’s services. “We are very honored that Union Bank of the Philippines can join us in this event and hope we can work together in making Travel Sale Expo 2023 a success,” Michelle Taylan, Travel Sale Expo 2023 chairperson, said.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.