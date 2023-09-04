In a world where change is the only constant, businesses that adapt and reinvent themselves thrive in the face of challenges. And when it comes to businesses embracing transformation, full-range property developer Filinvest Land presents a unique opportunity for potential homeowners to dive into the heart of home ownership.

With Filinvest Land’s Ready for Occupancy (RFO) units, you don’t have to wait to experience the perks of your investment. These thoughtfully designed living spaces, located in key cities nationwide, are ready for you to move in, instantly bringing you closer to your dreams.

Ready-to-Use Amenities ️

Seamlessly blend work and play with amenities that are already at your doorstep. Imagine having access to gyms, pools, lounges, and more, the moment you step into your new home. RFO units not only offer comfort but also enhance your lifestyle with unmatched conveniences.

One Oasis Ortigas under Aspire by Filinvest in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Pasig City is one such development. A mid-rise community located along the bustling Ortigas Avenue Extension, One Oasis Ortigas is fully ready for occupancy, providing urbanites a peaceful retreat from the daily grind. With 60% of the entire development devoted to generous open spaces, unit owners will definitely fully enjoy One Oasis Ortigas’ resort-style amenities such as a multi-purpose clubhouse, adult and kiddie pools, tree park, and a fitness gym, among others.

Lifestyle Preview

No need to imagine how life could be – experience it firsthand! RFOs provide an exclusive lifestyle preview, allowing you to envision your daily life in your new surroundings, and custom-fit your lifestyle accordingly. Walk through your unit, explore the amenities, and start living the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Located in City di Mare, the Lifestyle Capital of Cebu, Sanremo Oasis (also under Aspire by Filinvest) in South Road Properties, Cebu City is definitely one development that elevates your lifestyle experience. Named after a picturesque Italian resort-town, Sanremo Oasis is set amid verdant greens and spacious environs and offers residents a glimpse of the sea and surrounding mountains right from their balcony – all ready for occupancy.

Source of Income

Investing in RFO units isn’t just about finding your dream home – it’s a smart financial move amid the uncertainties of today’s economic environment. With the vast potential to generate significant rental income, your property can become a valuable asset, giving you and your family an additional stream of revenue.

Bali Oasis 2 under Aspire by Filinvest in Santolan, Pasig City offers a strategic opportunity for investors and end-users alike. For one, convenience is a way of life as you are just minutes away from everything you will ever need. Located along Marcos Highway, Bali Oasis 2 is near Light Rail Transit stations, transportation terminals, shopping malls, and schools – guaranteeing topnotch investment attributes for the property.

Reimagine your future with Filinvest Land’s Ready Homes – guaranteed choice amid today’s uncertainties. Embrace change, relish convenience, and make your dreams a tangible reality today. Check out https://marketing.filinvest.ph/ready-homes-2023 for details.

Invest in your future and live your dream with Filinvest Land.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

