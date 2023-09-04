On Aug. 1, the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) held a welcome briefing for the first-ever recipients of the distinguished Placido L. Mapa, Jr. Scholarship Endowment (PLM Grant). The five UA&P freshmen who have been selected to receive the PLM Grant are the following:



Melvin Jabez Gonzales Canoza (Valenzuela City School of Math and Science)

Lauren Elise Alo Hao Cuenco (St. Benedict Childhood Education Centre)

Juliana del Rosario Hisoler (PAREF Southcrest School Inc.)

Love Andrea Mariano Lazo (Pasig City Science High School)

David Neil Joseph Velardo Lumba (Marist School Marikina)



The grantees will receive 100% coverage of tuition and miscellaneous fees, a stipend of P8,000/mo. and Internet allowance of P1,000/mo. for 10 months, a laptop, and Professional Development Coaching sessions by designated UA&P Board of Trustees members.



Present during the event were top officials of two major donors to the Endowment: GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI) and Mercury Drug Corp. (MDC), as well as members of the UA&P Board of Trustees, UA&P Management Committee, and the Mapa family.



GTFI was established in 2009 by the Metrobank Group to contribute to the upliftment of Filipinos through philanthropic initiatives contributing to the improvement of the education, health, environment, technology, and innovation sectors.

MDC began through the entrepreneurial efforts of Mariano Que who, in 1945, had the goal of providing affordable pharmaceutical products to the people. Throughout its decades of service, the company has steadfastly remained committed to its responsibility of providing affordable medicines and convenient services to the public.



The PLM Grant was established in honor of the late Dr. Placido L. Mapa, Jr., a well-known institution builder in the Philippines, chairman of the Center for Research and Communication (CRC) and its successor institution UA&P until his demise in 2019 at the age of 86.

Awarded to the top high school applicants, the PLM Grant is open to all incoming College and Junior College students of UA&P. Deadline for applications for School Year 2024-2025 is on Nov. 22, 2023. You may visit this link to apply. UA&P welcomes contributions from any individual or organization For more information, please email fdo@uap.asia.

