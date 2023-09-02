Amaia Land, a subsidiary of Ayala Land, was awarded a Gold Stevie Award for “Company of the Year” in the Real Estate (Large) category at the prestigious International Business Awards. Besting entries from countries around the globe, Amaia considers this truly a proud moment given that is an affordable housing developer catering to the middle-income segment of the Philippine market.

Amaia has established itself as a true industry innovator over the course of the past 13 years by setting new benchmarks in design, quality and sustainability for the market that it serves. The Company has revolutionized the affordable real estate market since its inception more than a decade ago with its commitment to developing homes that respond to the needs of the Filipino people. Amaia has launched over 35,000 residential units in 40 projects across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Over 20,000 units have been delivered to buyers. Amaia’s developments, whether situated amid the hustle and bustle of urban cities or set against tranquil surroundings, offer a diverse range of possibilities for homeowners. These include flexible houses of 50, 60 and 80 sqm, spacious townhouses of 65 and 100 sqm, and prime condominium units of 18 to 42 sqm.

A staunch supporter of sustainability, Amaia has incorporated various eco-friendly features in its developments. New projects are equipped with solar power for common amenities, have incorporated water-saving fixtures in the units, utilize sustainable materials and provide greater open spaces to promote healthy outdoor living. This commitment to sustainability affects not only the environment but benefits the homeowners as well.

Recently, Amaia has introduced new and innovative offers to make homeownership even easier and within reach of its market. Various digital platforms, including online interactive digital tours, are available to facilitate the selection process for property seekers. Moreover, value-for-money packages with easy-on-the-pocket payment terms aim to make Amaia’s quality and secure homes accessible to an even greater number of hard-working Filipinos.

