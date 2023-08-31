Real estate developer RLC Residences officially made a new construction milestone in a groundbreaking ceremony for its premium project Le Pont Residences located in Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Pasig City.

Attended by key executives from the residential division of Robinsons Land, construction partner Advanced Foundation Construction Systems Corporation, and architectural expert W.V. Coscolluela and Associates, the event marks Le Pont Residences Tower 1’s start of construction. Coming from a French phrase that translates to “The Bridge”, the property was officially introduced to the public last January following RLC Residences’ Raise, Live, Connect manifesto.

“We are excited to start constructing Le Pont Residences and see how this development will unfold. This is RLC Residences’ very own development in the premium category that we designed and thought of from the ground up. So, we are thankful to our clients who have chosen Le Pont Residences as their future home investment and we can’t wait to welcome them home here,” shares Chad Sotelo, Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager of RLC Residences.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Advanced Foundation Construction Systems Corporation Managing Director Mario Rossi shared the technology they will be using in building Le Pont Residences.

“For Le Pont Residences, we will be installing a diaphragm wall which we brought here in the country in 2012 and is present to different premium developments. This specific technology creates a barrier that provides strong soil and hydraulic support to control and protect the surrounding environment against settlement and water drawdown. It provides more protection against earthquakes and other outside forces because it is between 800 mm to 1200 mm thick,” shares Rossi.

Aside from safety, Rossi also pointed out that the technology is also a hallmark construction feature of premier projects – including Le Pont Residences. “Diaphragm walls allow for deeper basements, which means more parking for tenants. More parking is a modern-day need for premium tenants.”

Designed to bridge future homeowners to their best life, Le Pont Residences offers generously-spaced units ranging from 46 to 380 sqm. This includes bi-level top-floor units with an iconic curved staircase, providing a beautiful centerpiece that elegantly connects both floors. It also has a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are carefully crafted and equipped with smart home features to ensure comfort and convenience.

Additionally, the development boasts multi-level, hyper-sized indoor and outdoor amenities spread throughout the podium, mid-level, and uppermost deck floors. Among these are gyms, indoor and outdoor activity areas, swimming pools, private function rooms, a game room, and a work lounge, to name a few.

“In designing Le Pont Residences, we took inspiration from the needs and lifestyle of our market. Because for us to provide a place where they can be their best every day, it’s all about incorporating these things in their future home and be made accessible to them whenever they need it,” says Sotelo.

