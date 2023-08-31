No less than Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo (WATG) was commissioned to design the property giant’s 22-hectare Maple Grove Park Village.

Property giant Megaworld continues to raise the bar in residential developments by building its sprawling, 22-hectare Maple Grove Park Village as a first-of-its-kind, luxury spa resort-inspired residential community within its expansive Cavite township.

To bring this extraordinary vision to life, Megaworld tapped Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo (WATG), experts in integrated luxury hospitality design who are also behind some of the most beautiful resort destinations in the world such as Shangri-La Maldives, Sofitel Bali in Indonesia, and Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, to design the property.

“Megaworld has collaborated with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG), the visionary minds behind some of the most extraordinary resort and wellness destinations in the world to bring this one-of-a-kind premium resort-feel experience to this development. Sitting on a premium, exclusive and expansive location inside the township, Maple Grove Park Village certainly stands out as the choice for discerning clients seeking a respite from the busyness of city life.” Eugene Em Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld, said.

Living with nature

This highly sought-after residential development is strategically located in a more secluded area of Megaworld’s 140-hectare Maple Grove township to give residents exclusivity and privacy while still giving them access to the rest of the township. Its design is inspired by contemporary tropical architecture that’s perfectly suited for a resort-style residential setting that mirrors the feel and ambiance of luxury spa resorts.

Among the highlights of Maple Grove Park Village are 6 different themed lush parks and communal gardens inspired by spa and wellness landscapes and activities for its future residents.

These include Color Gardens (Chromatherapy) featuring brightly colored trees and alleys filled with flowers; a Garden of Tranquility featuring an enclosed reflection lawn, an open lawn, together with herbs and vegetable plots; Edible Gardens that come with fruit-bearing trees, picnic tables, and play structures; an Aromatherapy Garden with aromatic plants, picnic areas, and yoga and meditation platforms; and Fitness and Activity Gardens that come with a basketball court, outdoor fitness equipment, fitness pods and stations, open lawn areas, picnic shelter, and various play structures.

Maple Grove Park Village’s focus on wellness even extends to the amenities of its Clubhouse. Beyond the entrance walkway garden with floating steps are features such as a floating garden, an aromatic and sensory garden, an al fresco lounge deck, a wellness pool, a Jacuzzi, a fitness gym, a movement studio, a massage room, a steam room, and many more.

“From the materials, the lighting, the colors, each detail of the Village is meticulously designed in a way that from the moment you enter the gates of the Village, you feel relaxed and get to unload your stress,” Lozano said.

Maple Grove Park Village features 377 lots ranging in size from 280 square meters up to more than 500 square meters. Lots will be ready for turnover to owners by 2026, and Megaworld is expected to generate P6.5-billion in sales for this project.

Nearly 40% of the entire village will be allocated to green and open spaces. It will also have an underground cabling system, with provisions for fiber-optic cables.

A modern CBD rises in Cavite

Dubbed “Cavite’s first-ever modern central business district,” Maple Grove also features residential condominiums, office towers, a soon-to-rise lifestyle mall, a transport hub, and its very own McDonald’s store now known as the biggest in Cavite.

The township also boasts a variety of sustainability features, such as a Rainwater Park, which is a two-hectare tree park designed to be a catchment basin for rainwater runoff, a landscape drip irrigation system, bike lanes, pocket gardens and tree parks, as well as vertical gardens in various buildings around the township. There’s also the six-lane Maple Grove Boulevard that traverses the township. It will also have its own chapel, biking and jogging track, and futsal field.

Maple Grove is only about 30 to 45 minutes away from the Makati CBD and Fort Bonifacio, and can be accessed via the Coastal Road and the Manila–Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX). Its strategic location makes it accessible to future road networks and key infrastructure projects, including the LRT-1 Cavite extension, the Sangley Point International Airport, the CAVITEX-CALAX link, Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX), and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge.

