Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 90 5G in the Philippine market. Featuring an impressive 200MP Flagship Camera with an industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with eye-comfort technology, the HONOR 90 5G packs groundbreaking hardware and software to empower the always-on generation to capture their everyday adventures in outstanding detail and share these great vibes to closed ones.

“HONOR is bringing a new powerful and innovative device to cater to the needs of our consumers. Whether you’re a professional seeking on-the-go productivity, an avid content creator capturing life’s fleeting moments, or simply someone who values the convenience of modern technology, the new and powerful HONOR 90 5G has been designed to be your ultimate companion,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

HONOR 90 5G: Powerful and Versatile Camera for Capturing Exquisite Photos and Videos

The all-new triple camera system consists of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera more accurately gauge distance. Supporting multi-frame fusion, noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning to achieve the light-capturing performance that is equivalent to having large 2.24µm pixels(16-in-1), the 200MP Main Camera produces excellent high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright shots in low light situations.

The HONOR 90 5G also introduces the new Portrait Mode, which helps users effortlessly create exceptional portraits with well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones and an authentic bokeh effect that naturally blends the background with the subject. For added flexibility, the Portrait Mode also supports capturing at 2X zoom to deliver imaging results that better highlight the subject in frame.

At the front, the 50MP Front Camera captures stunning selfies that are brimming with detail, making the HONOR 90 5G an ideal choice for budding content creators.

Designed to help vloggers streamline their workflows, the HONOR 90 5G also employs artificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising and video mode recommendations, as well as for AI Vlog Assistant that enables users to generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps. The HONOR 90 5G achieves omnidirectional noise reduction with a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, which is close to a professional recorder, allowing users to capture clear human voices without other noise disturbance.

Immersive Viewing Experience on Display

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display, the HONOR 90 5G supports a high resolution of 2664×1200, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors, bringing visual content to life in stunning colors and vivid clarity. Furthermore, the HONOR 90 5G supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, which allows for improved display readability even under bright light.

The display is fast and responsive with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz which is dynamically adjusted according to the displayed content to strike the optimal balance between visual fluidity and battery life. In addition, with HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the HONOR 90 5G ensures that users can enjoy an exceptional multimedia experience whether they are on the road or in the comfort of their homes.

Reflecting HONOR’s commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR 90 5G is equipped with industry-leading eye comfort features. Receiving the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieving the risk-free dimming level, the HONOR 90 5G is perfect for today’s entertainment-hungry generation who spend long hours viewing and watching content on their smartphones. The display supports the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz, effectively minimizing the strain it puts on users’ eyes when it is set at low brightness. The display also features Dynamic Dimming which simulates natural light to alleviate eye fatigue, as well as HONOR’s Circadian Night Display technology which filters blue light and promotes natural melatonin secretion to improve user sleep quality at night.

Sleek and Stylish Design Inspired by Artisanal Craftsmanship

Inspired by haute couture and craftsmanship seen in luxury jewelry, the HONOR 90 5G exudes class with its 7.8mm thin and 183g lightweight body. The smooth, rounded edges wrapping the smartphone make it as much a joy to hold as to behold, and the Deeply Reinforced Glass provides users with peace of mind knowing their smartphone is built to last. At the rear, HONOR 90 5G features the iconic N Series classic Dual Ring Design, with rounded elements crafted with precise cutting techniques to produce a brilliant shine that adds an extra touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Incredible Battery Life Matched by Fast Performance

The HONOR 90 5G is embedded with a large 5000mAh battery to support all-day use. On a single charge, the smartphone can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming. When its battery is low, users can take it back up to 45% with 66W HONOR SuperCharge in just 15 minutes, keeping downtime at a minimum. Fast and battery efficient, the HONOR 90 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which has a 20% better GPU and 30% better AI performance compared to its predecessor. The internal temperature is kept in check by a 147% larger vapor chamber, facilitating efficient heat dissipation that allows the HONOR 90 to stay cool to the touch even under load.

A Truly Personalized Experience with HONOR MagicOS 7.1

Running the latest Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR 90 5G packs a raft of enhanced smart features like Magic Text, providing a smart life experience and enhancing productivity to the maximum.

Magic Text intelligently recognizes text on an image and allows users to perform actions directly with important information. For example, when Magic Text identifies a phone number, users can tap on it and choose an action from the menu, including calling, texting, and saving the number. Magic Text can also identify email addresses and website links for faster access to relevant services. You can enter the text recognition and scanning mode right away once through the digital viewfinder.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 90 5G is available at a price point of P24,990 in a range of fashionable color options including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver. Pre-order starts from Aug. 16 to 25, 2023 where you can get a FREE JBL Flip 6 worth P7,499 at select HONOR Outlets and Online Partner Stores Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

HONOR Fans can also avail the HONOR 90 5G via Home Credit for as low as P1,002 per month on a 0% interest installment payment.

Leading credit card providers BDO, BPI, Citibank, Eastwest, Metrobank, PNB, and Security Bank also offer 0% interest, payable up to 12 months.

For more updates and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to bit.ly/HONORPhysicalStores.

