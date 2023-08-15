GCash lauds the successful operations of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) against cybercriminals.

The DOJ, NBI, and PNP-ACG conducted a series of raids and arrests of alleged cybercriminals in the past months. They have successfully arrested suspected perpetrators of various crimes like love scams and task scams, as well as seized SIM Cards purportedly used for dubious purposes.

The authorities are working on the arrest of the suspects linked to the illegal operations – a big win in the shared fight against scammers, fraudsters, and other cybercriminals.

“GCash is supportive of the operations of the DOJ, NBI, and PNP-ACG in going after perpetrators. We are an active partner of our law enforcement agencies as we exchange technical knowledge and expertise on the latest cybersecurity measures” said Atty. Maria Corazon PMR Alvarez-Adriano, chief legal officer of GCash.

In addition to its partnership with law enforcement agencies, GCash is driving the passage of a bill that, among others, will criminalize the buying and selling of so-called mule accounts which are used by criminals to hide their identities when transferring illicit money.

The leading e-wallet continues to invest in best-in-class security technologies and innovations. GCash recently reached 100% rollout for its industry-first security feature, DoubleSafe, to ensure that the person accessing an account is the same as the one who registered in GCash by using face ID technology.

“With the DoubleSafe Face ID feature, even if the users inadvertently give out their MPIN or OTP, their account cannot be accessed from a new device without scanning the owner’s face,” said Miguel Geronilla, GCash’s chief information security officer.

GCash remains steadfast in educating its customers and the general public on how they can better protect themselves from scammers. Through educational materials under the #GSafeTayo campaign, GCash encourages users to be wary of Phishing sites and links that spoof official portals of financial institutions and online shopping websites.

Customers are also advised to transact only through GCash’s official channels and remember that it will NEVER send personal messages to address concerns or ask for users’ MPIN, OTP, or other personal information.

Report scams and other suspicious activities in the official Help Center inside the app or at help.gcash.com.

