Global tropical vegetable seed company East-West Seed (EWS) proclaims August as “Vegetable Farmers’ Month,” with the theme “Bida Magsasaka.”

“Our vegetable farmers play a crucial role in ensuring food security and nutrition for all of us. Through this nationwide celebration, East-West Seed aims to give tribute to smallholder vegetable farmers and celebrate their unwavering dedication and perseverance,” said Jay Lopez, general manager of East-West Seed Philippines.

Throughout August, East-West Seed will conduct a nationwide caravan to gather and celebrate with farmers. During the caravans, farmers can receive discount coupons of up to P1,000 for their seed purchases. This coupon can be used for seeds of sweet pepper, corn, pumpkin, yard long bean, tomato, hot pepper, eggplant, watermelon, bitter gourd, and cucumber.

To highlight the experiences of Filipino vegetable farmers, East-West Seed will showcase their inspiring stories through the #BidaMagsasaka social media campaign. These stories will shed light on their resilience, passion, innovative practices, and their positive contributions on their communities.

“This is a special time for us to honor and appreciate our hardworking vegetable farmers. By sharing their stories, we hope to inspire more people, especially the youth, to consider a rewarding career in farming and support the agricultural sector,” added Mr. Lopez.

East-West Seed encourages everyone to join in honoring and expressing gratitude to our vegetable farmers by sharing their #BidaMagsasaka stories. To know more about the Vegetable Farmers Month celebration, visit East-West Seed’s Facebook page at facebook.com/eastwestseedph.

