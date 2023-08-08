SM Supermalls hosts the biggest gaming activation in 60 malls nationwide

Looking for the best deals on everything tech? Ready to play at the largest nationwide sports area? Now is the best time to visit SM Supermalls and unleash the gamer within as it celebrates the latest tech innovations and gadget trends, with exclusive deals and promos this Cyber Month!

From August 1 to 31, a celebration of e-sports and all things tech that make our lives easier and more convenient will take place at SM Supermalls. Essential gadgets, thrilling activities, and new discoveries are waiting to be made will welcome every individual with various needs.

Get ready as SM transforms its malls into a larger-than-life e-sports arena. Gamers and e-sports fans are in for a treat at the CyberMonth celebration, at over 60 malls nationwide, as community tournaments and an immersive gaming environment take center stage. Tag along with your friends and watch some intense and epic battles as players try to outplay each other at the community matches.

Gaming that never goes out of style. If you are a gamer who loves your classic video games, the Retroverse is for you. Select malls every Saturday will be setting up Retro Gaming Stations featuring classic consoles and games from the past. Relive the magic of iconic titles like Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Tetris, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Venture into different worlds with AweSM Kids. Kids and kids at heart can have some fun at the Kids Zone–-an interactive area featuring popular games like SM Kids Roblox and Minecraft every weekend for the whole month of August.

The GeekCon is on! SM celebrates all things geek this Cyber Month including a Cosplay Competition. Every Sunday, bring your favorite anime, manga, games, TV, series, and comic book characters to life through elaborate costumes and performances that will wow the crowd. The GeekCon will also feature activities that geeks will love such as collectible toy displays, visual arts masterclasses, meet-and-greets with popular streamers, and Collectible Card Game Tournament.

Techtopia for all your tech needs. SM malls nationwide will have multiple activity areas bringing together a wide range of gadgets, interactive installations, and displays at Techtopia. Get your hands on the newest and trendiest gadgets, devices, and even smart home appliances at SM. Plus, at the Techtopia zone, you can check, test, and ensure the product’s quality before making that big purchase.

Discover the hottest tech deals. Gear up and get your baskets ready for SM Supermalls’ month-long nationwide tech and gadget sale. Whether you shop at your favorite SM mall or scroll through your go-to SM Online and SM Deals apps, there are a lot of great gadget deals all for you. Avail of these special promos, special offerings, and bundles on select items with up to 50% off in participating stores this August.

Mark your calendars! August is geek-out month with these fun-filled activities and deals in store for you this Cyber Month at an SM mall near you. Game on and shop #TechAssured gadgets and get exciting deals when you #CheckCyberzone.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com/cyberzone or follow @SMSupermalls and @smcyberzone on social media.

