Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates, the leading developer and operator of smart and sustainable industrial-anchored Economic Estates in the Philippines, recently joined forces with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Philippine Trade & Investment Centers in Osaka and Tokyo for an investment roadshow in Japan. The Philippine-Japan Investment Forum aimed to showcase the Philippines as an ideal investment destination, leveraging the country’s business-friendly policies and next-generation sustainable economic estates.

“Japan is one of the Philippines’ largest and longest-tenured investment partners, making it the top source of foreign investments for our developer/operators, especially those who lead the industry such as AIC Economic Estates,” stated PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga. “The Philippines continues to be an attractive investment destination, because of the multitude of opportunities it presents, including a large and highly skilled English-speaking workforce, a business-friendly environment, a strategic location, cost-effective operations, and developed infrastructure and connectivity.” According to Panga, 27.34% of PEZA-approved foreign investments come from Japanese companies, bringing in Php 766.550 Billion worth of investments in the country and generating up to 340,000 jobs for Filipinos.

AIC Economic Estates has been a preferred choice for Japanese businesses seeking expansion into new markets. “We are proud to have developed a thriving ecosystem that attracts industry leaders in various sectors, including automotive components, electronics, medical technologies, printers, motorcycle production, and food and beverage. Notably, about 36% or 74 of our 207 locators are esteemed Japanese companies that have chosen the Philippines for their expansion ventures,” stated Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

Prominent Japanese companies, such as Yamaha, Kurabe Industrial Philippines Inc., Epson Precision Philippines, Proterial, Japan Tobacco International, and Bandai Namco Philippines, among others, have found a conducive environment in AIC Economic Estates, reaffirming the Philippines’ status as a premier investment destination.

Aboitiz InfraCapital has also established a significant partnership with the Japanese shipbuilding giant, Tsuneishi Holdings. In collaboration, they developed and operated the expansive 540-hectare West Cebu Estate in Balamban, Cebu, which has now earned the prestigious title of the “Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines.” This achievement further diversifies and enhances AIC’s portfolio of offerings.

Situated in fast-growing economies across the Philippines, AIC’s Economic Estates provide a dynamic and thriving business environment for companies. Strategically located near major seaports, airports, and road networks, each Economic Estate features world-class power and water facilities owned by the Aboitiz Group.

Cosette Canilao, President and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., emphasizes their distinctive approach: “We are not an ordinary infrastructure company. We build infrastructure ecosystems to ensure seamless operations for all our businesses. When you invest in our economic estates, we guarantee that your power, water, and connectivity needs are fully taken care of, enabling your business to function with ease and convenience.”

Currently, AIC’s LIMA Estate and MEZ2 Estate cater to companies engaged in light to medium manufacturing, packaging, industrial logistics, and warehousing, serving both domestic consumption and export markets. Simultaneously, the West Cebu Estate in Balamban hosts world-renowned shipbuilding firms producing some of the world’s largest and most advanced sea vessels.

To meet the growing demand from foreign investors, Aboitiz InfraCapital’s LIMA Estate and West Cebu Estate are embarking on a 200-hectare industrial and commercial expansion. This expansion is expected to create an additional 75,000 job opportunities, adding to the current 100,000 jobs across Economic Estates, significantly bolstering the local workforce and reaffirming the Philippines as a highly attractive destination for foreign investments.

Aboitiz InfraCapital’s strategic collaboration with PEZA and the Philippine Trade & Investment Centers in Japan has proven instrumental in driving Japanese investment and contributing to the sustained economic growth of the Philippines. With its robust portfolio of smart and sustainable Economic Estates, AIC continues to solidify the Philippines’ position as an optimal choice for Japanese businesses seeking expansion and long-term success in the dynamic Southeast Asian region.

