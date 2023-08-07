Zycus, a pioneer of AI-powered Source-to-Pay solutions, is driving a procurement revolution in the Philippines as it collaborates with a leading retail giant to deliver unparalleled efficiency and triumph for all stakeholders involved.

Zycus’ procurement system seamlessly adapts to the ever-evolving business landscape. With unparalleled flexibility offered by Zycus’ system, the said retailer can now customize and tailor procurement processes to meet specific requirements, fostering agility and scalability across its 3000+ stores.

“We are privileged to have partnered with such an esteemed industry leader in the Philippines. Zycus has played a pivotal role in their procurement transformation, empowering them to achieve remarkable efficiency gains, fortify stakeholder relationships and cut costs,” Carl Kimball, Regional Vice-President of Zycus, said.

The impact of the collaboration with Zycus has been nothing short of extraordinary. A senior leader at the organization expresses her excitement, stating, “Zycus has revolutionized our procurement processes, empowering us with streamlined operations, improved visibility & accountability, and greater flexibility. Their solution has truly elevated our performance and positioned us for long-term success as we pursue aggressive investments in the future growth of the Philippines, and get closer to the community.”

Efficiency gains, fast turnaround times

Zycus’ cutting-edge AI powered solutions have spearheaded a monumental shift in the retailer’s procurement processes, paving the way for remarkable efficiency gains. Zycus will also empower the retailer to take insights backed agile decisions. The results are astounding, with a staggering 171% increase in productivity, a 66% reduction in requisition approval time, and a remarkable 78% reduction in requisition-to-purchase order cycle time.

Centralized information visibility

Zycus has also centralized the organization’s procurement data, providing a comprehensive and real-time view of the entire procurement landscape. This newfound visibility enables swift and informed decision-making, propelling success to new heights.

Thus, with Zycus, fragmented data and scattered information are now a thing of the past.

Enhanced user experience

Zycus’ intuitive interface and user-friendly tools have ignited enthusiasm and engagement among the retail workforce. The seamless integration and enhanced user experience of the platform have accelerated adoption rates, driving efficiency gains and fostering a dynamic, collaborative procurement ecosystem.

“The implementation of Zycus has not only enhanced our process efficiencies and visibility but also provided us with the agility and scalability required to adapt to ever-changing market dynamics. It has truly transformed our procurement operations,” affirmed a department head at the retail giant.

In an era where strategic procurement and stakeholder relations are paramount for sustainable growth, Zycus has emerged as the undisputed catalyst for unparalleled success.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a shared vision for excellence, Zycus and the retail organization continue to redefine the boundaries of procurement excellence, setting new standards of productivity and triumph in the Philippines and beyond.

Discover how Zycus can empower your organization and drive success in the dynamic world of procurement.

