Introduction of latest models part of largest model offensive in Audi’s history

Audi Philippines introduces the flagship of the brand’s SUVs and crossovers — the 100% electric Q8 e-tron models. The launch of the latest models is in line with Audi’s global electrification strategy.

In introducing the new 100% electric Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Philippines is holding the Audi Driving Experience from Aug. 4 to 6 at the 30th East B Open Parking in Bonifacio Global City. Lined up during the weekend program are a series of driving activities designed to showcase the capabilities and advantages offered by — as well as dispel misconceptions about — Audi’s 100% electric vehicle range.

Audi Philippines’ e-tron range currently provides the domestic market with the widest selection of 100% electric vehicles. As a result, the company has sold the most number of such models locally.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron continues Audi e-tron’s success story as the spearhead of the brand’s 100% electric models. Clearly positioned as the flagship among Audi’s extensive portfolio of electric-powered SUVs and crossovers, the new models are immediately identifiable as fully electric. Aptly serving as a symbol of this is the new two-dimensional design of Audi’s four rings logo that are fitted on these new models. Audi further highlights the vehicles’ fascia with a projection light on the Singleframe grille, as well as a new badge on the B-pillar.

Besides receiving a more refined design, the new 100% electric Audi Q8 e-tron models boast of improved efficiency and range. Both battery capacity and charging performance have been increased, allowing for an optimal balance between energy density and charging capacity. On top of these, also improved are the vehicles’ motors, progressive steering, and chassis control systems. As a result, the models fascinate with dynamic driving characteristics that are typically Audi.

Audi’s success in the Philippines forms part of the brand’s sustained upward drive worldwide during the first half of 2023. Audi recorded a significant increase in deliveries during the period, with the biggest growth rate among the company’s product segments coming from sales of 100% electric vehicles.

In the first six months of 2023, Audi’s global deliveries of 100% electric models surged 51.2% from the same period in 2022. This performance represents 75,647 vehicles sold from January to June this year, compared to the 50,033-unit tally during the same six months last year. As a result, the share of 100% electric vehicles in the brand’s total deliveries rose to 8.2%.

The leap in deliveries of Audi’s 100% electric models proves the brand’s successful path to becoming a provider of sustainable premium mobility. Starting in 2026, Audi will only introduce 100% electric cars to the global market and will offer around 20 models by then. In 2027, the brand aims to offer one 100% electric model in each core segment.

