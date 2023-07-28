With over 40 years in the QSR industry, McDonald’s attributes its continued success and growth to its people – store managers and crew, who work to ensure the smooth operations of each McDonald’s store and deliver feel-good moments to its customers. As the QSR giant continues to open more stores this 2023, the company is gearing up to hire more Manager Trainees who will eventually lead McDonald’s growing store network.

McDonald’s Manager Trainees undergo a six-month training to learn the basics of running a restaurant. At the end of the course, eligible trainees are promoted to Shift Manager.

Driven to lead

In the recent Best Me Campaign, McDonald’s Philippines shared a touching new film featuring Cherine, who was interviewed about her experience as a Restaurant Manager Trainee. In the film, Cherine was surprised by positive and encouraging messages from her family.

Finding inspiration from her older sister – who also previously worked at McDonald’s, Cherine shares how learning about McDonald’s as an employer encouraged her to seek employment, and eventually forge her own unique path.

Cherine – who also started her journey as a part-time crew member as a working student – is now taking on greater heights with a managerial role. Leading by example, Cherine shares: “Just how my “ate” set an example for me, I know as a manager I should take care of my crew members by being an example for my team on how to serve our customers better.”

The QSR giant has shared that many Filipinos, like Cherine, seek career growth opportunities with McDonald’s Philippines. With its direct hiring practice since 1981 for all its employees, McDonald’s Philippines takes pride in being one of the country’s biggest employers in the country that provides regular employment, special benefits, and access to training and development for advancement opportunities.

More than job security, McDonald’s Philippines’ world-class training provides its people with the skills for them to succeed in the restaurant service industry, as they get to learn global systems and processes in restaurant operations. Through a robust learning and development curriculum, McDonald’s employees are able to not just learn life-long skills but grow and progress in the company.

Growing with the business

“At McDonald’s Philippines, we want our employees to grow with us. This is why we continue to cultivate an operating culture that encourages our people to learn life-long skills and pursue new challenges and responsibilities to build their capability and confidence to lead. With the world-class training that we offer our people, we hope to develop kind and hard-working leaders who are eager to learn, driving service excellence and business performance in the QSR industry,” shared Kenneth S. Yang, President and CEO of McDonald’s Philippines.

Gearing up to recruit 20,000 new employees this year, McDonald’s Philippines will be providing career opportunities in key cities with every new store set to open. Priority areas for hiring Management Trainees are Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Montalban, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Makati, Manila, Quezon City, Pampanga, Tagaytay, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Lucena, and Pasig City.

For more information, visit the McDonald’s Careers Facebook Page or McDonald’s Philippines LinkedIn to check out career opportunities with McDonald’s Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

