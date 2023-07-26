Grab, the leading superapp, is excited to launch the third iteration of the Fan Faves Awards. This campaign, a much-awaited highlight on the food and beverage calendar, is not only about celebrating the country’s most sought-after dishes on the Grab platform but is also Grab’s sincere gesture to fostering the growth and success of its merchant-partners.

Unveiled at the recent GrabNext Conference 2023, Fan Faves 2023 is far more than a campaign. It is a testament to Grab’s commitment to its merchant-partners, showcasing the platform’s dedication to extending their reach, bolstering their businesses, and shining a spotlight on culinary offerings that cater to the taste of Filipinos.

Fan Faves 2023 invites all of Grab’s merchant-partners to participate by nominating their items on the menu. With total items sold counted as votes, winning menu items are set to enjoy increased visibility and sales uplift. Merchant-partners can nominate until Aug. 4, 2023, with the voting commencing in September.

The event embraces 15 diverse categories, including Burgers, Fried Chicken, Pasta, and Cold Desserts, and extends its reach beyond the capital to feature regional favorites. This expansion reaffirms Grab’s commitment to cultivating a diverse platform, providing every merchant an opportunity to have their culinary offerings be recognized.

As a platform with millions of monthly active users, Grab’s Fan Faves 2023 stands as an unprecedented opportunity for merchants to scale up their businesses, enhance their visibility, and reach a larger audience.

Anton Bautista, Grab Philippines Senior Director for Deliveries, explains: “GrabFood has always distinguished itself with its widest selection of merchant-partners, catering to diverse palates and businesses of all sizes. Fan Faves is an embodiment of our long-standing commitment to our merchant-partners. By amplifying their visibility and enhancing the consumer experience, we are nurturing their growth while helping them showcase the unique gastronomic experience they offer — a commitment that can only be delivered by Grab. We’re blessed to be collaborating with merchants who make our platform vibrant and diverse, and we’re excited to help shine a light on their exceptional contributions.”

Winners of Fan Faves are lauded in four categories: Platinum, Gold, Hot 100, and Regional Faves; recognizing not only the nation’s ultimate favorites, but also acknowledging those who have shown significant growth and promise. Beyond the recognition, winners will also receive a multitude of visibility-enhancing benefits, including TV features, coverage in premium lifestyle media, social media spotlights, dedicated app features, and a segment on the GrabFood vlog hosted by celebrity chef and James Beard Foundation Media Awardee Erwan Heussaff.

We invite you to stay tuned for more updates about Fan Faves 2023 on Grab’s official social media platforms. Merchant-partners are encouraged to engage with their account managers to fully harness the potential of this growth-centric initiative.