Excellence in financial leadership comes to the fore with the return of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious accolade bestowed upon outstanding chief financial officers, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award.
Now in its 17th edition, the Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional financial expertise and strategic acumen in leading their organizations. The Award has officially begun its 2023 cycle on July 19 with the official opening of the nomination process. Submission of entries runs until September 15.
“The ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award underscores the importance of the CFO in achieving a company’s strategic plans and long-term goals,” says Jun Palanca, ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch Country Manager. “The Award remains meaningful, as it is a recognition from peers, thus an opportunity to broaden a CFO’s influence.”
“By participating in this year’s Search, CFOs have an opportunity to gain well-deserved recognition for their exceptional achievements, while inspiring and mentoring fellow finance professionals,” adds Renan Piamonte, Overall Chair of the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award Search Committee and an audit partner of P&A Grant Thornton. “Their stories of triumph and strategies for success will serve as a guiding light for those who look to them for inspiration and guidance.”
Established in 2006, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award is presented annually through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank
N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals. The Award aims to recognize the country’s top CFOs playing a pivotal role in guiding organizations through the complexities of a business landscape that grows more dynamic. The Award also hopes to inspire the next generation of Filipino financial leaders.
Last year’s ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Grant Cheng of Cebu Landmasters Inc. says winning the award has had a “profound impact” on his professional journey. “It has not only elevated my personal standing but has also opened doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and invaluable connections within the finance community,” he says.
Past awardees Ferdinand Constantino of San Miguel Food Corporation and Sherisa Nuesa of Manila Water Company Inc. hold the recognition in high regard as well.
“This prestigious award carries immense significance and brings countless benefits to its recipient,” says Constantino, the 2018 Awardee. Meanwhile, Nuesa, the first female Awardee who won the trophy in 2008, adds that recognizing and celebrating the exemplary leadership demonstrated by CFOs is more important than ever. She says, “The CFO’s ability to adapt, innovate, and guide their organizations through economic uncertainty is what sets them apart as true champions of finance.”
Nominations for the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award are open to CFOs of any company operating in the Philippines, whether local or foreign-owned, privately held or publicly listed. The Search utilizes clearly defined qualitative and quantitative criteria designed by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.
The selection process considers the CFO’s performance in various capacities as the company’s strategist, catalyst, steward, and operator. The search involves a stringent endorsement and nomination process, as well as a rigorous set of panel interviews.
The winner of the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award will be handed the prestigious trophy designed by renowned Filipino artist Ramon Orlina at an exclusive award ceremony in November. The recipient will also have the opportunity to share their insights and experiences during a thought leadership event organized by ING-FINEX, inspiration aspiring financial leaders.
Submit your nominations now to ensure that your CFO gets a shot at being among the best in Philippine finance stewardship.
For more information about the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award and the nomination process, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com or contact michael.vinluan@finex.org.ph or 0917-3123044.
