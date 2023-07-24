N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals. The Award aims to recognize the country’s top CFOs playing a pivotal role in guiding organizations through the complexities of a business landscape that grows more dynamic. The Award also hopes to inspire the next generation of Filipino financial leaders.

Last year’s ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Grant Cheng of Cebu Landmasters Inc. says winning the award has had a “profound impact” on his professional journey. “It has not only elevated my personal standing but has also opened doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and invaluable connections within the finance community,” he says.

Past awardees Ferdinand Constantino of San Miguel Food Corporation and Sherisa Nuesa of Manila Water Company Inc. hold the recognition in high regard as well.

“This prestigious award carries immense significance and brings countless benefits to its recipient,” says Constantino, the 2018 Awardee. Meanwhile, Nuesa, the first female Awardee who won the trophy in 2008, adds that recognizing and celebrating the exemplary leadership demonstrated by CFOs is more important than ever. She says, “The CFO’s ability to adapt, innovate, and guide their organizations through economic uncertainty is what sets them apart as true champions of finance.”

Nominations for the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award are open to CFOs of any company operating in the Philippines, whether local or foreign-owned, privately held or publicly listed. The Search utilizes clearly defined qualitative and quantitative criteria designed by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.