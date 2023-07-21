Leading mobile wallet push for cashless digital tourism

As part of its vision to champion countryside development through digitalization, GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, with the Provincial Government of Bohol, aims to revitalize the province’s tourism industry through their joint campaign, “Sulong Turismo.”

Sulong Turismo will help boost the tourism sector by integrating digital payment solutions in local tourism campaigns.

Local government units (LGUs) with popular tourist spots will be empowered to adopt convenient cashless payments in travel booking and accommodation, among others. By leveraging these digital tools and highlighting their benefits, the campaign hopes to enhance customer satisfaction, drive repeat visits, and invigorate the overall tourist experience.

“We are proud to be a part of the Sulong Turismo initiative. Financial inclusion towards economic growth has always been the main goal of GCash. We believe that this can be achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, so that together we can present opportunities to business owners as well as the consumers, for a safer, secure, convenient, and profitable payment solutions that can boost the domestic tourism industry,” said GCash Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad.

The campaign was officially inaugurated through a dynamic seminar and dialogue, where the advantages of a digitalized tourism industry were discussed, with a particular focus on LGUs with prominent tourist destinations.

During the event, the Department of Tourism (DoT) unveiled plans for infrastructure development, a dedicated tourism website, and a cutting-edge tourism app. These initiatives aim to incentivize tourism-related businesses to embrace digital payments, ultimately fostering growth and prosperity in the sector.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco addressed the audience via video message during the event commending the efforts of GCash in promoting a digital ecosystem to support local tourism. Other distinguished guests who attended the event included Bohol Governor Hon. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado, DoT Chief Tourism Officer Region 7 Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, BSP Regional Head of Economic Affairs Greg Baccay, Philippine Information Agency Head Rey Anthony Chiu, Panglao City Vice-Mayor Noel Hormachuelos, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, and GCash Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad.

During the event, the concept of a tourism circuit was presented. A tourism circuit encompasses a strategic route or itinerary that connects multiple tourist attractions within a specific region. This structured approach promotes the region’s diverse offerings and entices tourists to spend more time discovering unique destinations.

“The active participation of local businesses, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), market vendors, and transport groups, further exemplified the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in propelling the region’s tourism industry. We are very happy to be the first municipality to have pioneered this initiative and we are hoping that other municipalities would follow our lead,” said Bohol Governor Hon. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado.

By promoting the value of digital solutions in showcasing tourism sites, Sulong Turismo helps streamline operations, enhance accessibility and ensure sustainability, while offering a seamless and enjoyable experience for both tourists and businesses alike.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.