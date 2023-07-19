SkinStation, one of the country’s premier skin clinics with an expansive reach of 102 clinics nationwide, applauds the flourishing introduction of its latest venture, SkinStation Elite. Rooted in its proud achievement as the country’s top provider of Painless Diode Laser Hair Removal with over 100 diode laser machines and a testament to serving over 900,000 satisfied patients, SkinStation Elite enhances the skincare journey with its state-of-the-art facilities and treatments in a luxurious, members-exclusive setting, conveniently located at the 2nd Floor, High Street South Corporate Plaza Tower 1, 26th St corner 9th ave, BGC, Taguig City.

Fred C. Reyes, Founder and Chairman of SkinStation, emphasizes the role of family in ensuring business sustainability. “At SkinStation, family is integral. Working alongside my sons, we strive to provide exceptional skincare solutions. Our vision for SkinStation Elite is to craft a tailored, exclusive skincare journey for our valued members.”

SkinStation Elite redefines skincare by combining high-end treatments with cutting-edge aesthetic technology. Be it the Pico Laser treatment for correcting pigmentation and age spots, or the Radio Frequency Fractional Machine for skin rejuvenation and tightening, SkinStation Elite embodies a hub of innovative skincare solutions.

Complementing these advanced treatments, the facility also introduces the state-of-the-art Skin Analyzer. Reyes explains, “Our Skin Analyzer facilitates a data-driven approach to skincare, enabling us to customize treatments to each client’s unique needs.”

Gerard Reyes, CEO of SkinStation, reaffirms the company’s loyalty towards its clientele. “With SkinStation Elite, we intend to acknowledge our devoted customers by presenting them with an exclusive sanctuary that encapsulates premium skincare treatments.”

Beyond advanced treatments, the SkinStation Elite experience extends to an environment that encapsulates comfort, privacy, and exclusivity. Members can unwind in the lounge with complimentary snacks and drinks while enjoying the privacy offered by the enclosed treatment rooms.

Francis Reyes, Managing Director, emphasizes the company’s dedication to integrity. “Our business practices reflect our core values of prioritizing the genuine needs of our customers over mere sales increments.”

The triumph of SkinStation, owing to its trailblazing Painless Diode Laser Hair Removal and comprehensive client base, has set the stage for this upscale expansion. Dr. Almira Kaye Cuadra Reyes, Medical Director of SkinStation, underscores the continuous training of their team. “Our doctors, therapists, and staff keep abreast with the latest skincare technologies. With SkinStation Elite, we aim to elevate our services, all while ensuring the utmost comfort and privacy.”

SkinStation Elite enriches the pre-existing membership program by providing members with enhanced exclusivity and priority access to its state-of-the-art facilities and treatments. Don’t miss out on experiencing the elevated skincare journey. Sign up now for just P1,000 and join the exclusive SkinStation Elite membership.

For more information, visit www.skinstation.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.