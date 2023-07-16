To give everyone a chance to live their Barbie dream, SM Mall of Asia, Toy Kingdom and RichPrime have launched the Barbie Land Experience at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium. The pinktastic installation will be available until July 21, and is open for free to all Barbies, Kens and humans too!

The Barbie Land Experience features a 2-storey Barbie Dream House, with a music room that features songs from the official Barbie the Album soundtrack released by Warner Music Philippines, a vanity room and, of course, her pool. And what’s a dream house without some fabulous fashion? Also on display in Barbie Land are Barbie’s outfits.

1 of 4

Aspiring Barbies and Kens can also have their photos taken in Barbie box standees found on the Land.

And for a sweet treat – there is a Krispy Kreme donut cart, with a sampling of Barbie™ doughnuts!

1 of 4

The Barbie™ Movie Doll Collection will be in display and available for purchase from Toy Kingdom. For those seeking to make a #Barbiecore fashion statement, Barbie apparel and the Barbie™ Movie shoe collection from Superga are in display to give you inspiration.

Don’t miss the Barbie Land Experience at SM Mall of Asia!

