Satellite operator Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) and InfiniVAN Inc. (InfiniVAN), a leading telecommunication company in the Philippines, are partnering to provide innovative satellite broadband services to connect more government organizations and businesses across the Philippines.

The partnership allows InfiniVAN to connect new customers in underserved areas with reliable last-mile connectivity using high-speed satellite services. These remote and rural areas tend to be largely overlooked by traditional telcos; however, with satellite broadband, these digitally isolated communities can now be easily and affordably connected via small satellite dishes (VSATs).

InfiniVAN will supply Kacific’s innovative Gigstarter service, a pre-packaged monthly satellite broadband plan accessed by small and easy-to-install 1.2m VSAT terminals. The Gigstarter model has been successful in hard-to-reach areas in the Philippines, as it doesn’t require heavy investment into infrastructure or wholesale contracts with multiyear commitment on behalf of the Internet Service Provider.

Latest figures from Data Reportal reveal that 32 percent of the entire population did not use the internet at the start of 20221.

InfiniVAN will also be able to offer redundancy solutions using Kacific’s Enterprise Backup service, which will enhance its overall offerings for enterprise and government customers. An affordable on-demand, hot-backup package, Enterprise Backup is ideal for businesses to quickly recover and resume their operations if their primary connection is disrupted.

“Partnering with Kacific is a strategic move that lets us utilize the powerful Ka-band satellite, Kacific1, to provide last-mile connectivity and grow our business beyond fiber for enterprise customers,” says Edgardo A. Opulencia, Chief Operating Officer, InfiniVAN. “Both Kacific and InfiniVAN understand the importance of a reliable and high-quality connection, so we saw this partnership as an excellent opportunity to diversify our portfolio of services whilst ensuring the ongoing quality of service for our customers.”

Brandon Seir, Chief Commercial Officer of Kacific, believes that the partnership will create real impact for the communities remaining offline. “InfiniVAN and Kacific share a common vision of reaching unserved and underserved communities. This lays the foundation for us to combine Kacific’s connectivity capabilities with next-generation satellite technology and InfiniVAN’s solid understanding of the market,” says Brandon.

“Local presence is one of Kacific’s strongest selling points. With InfiniVAN joining Kacific’s extensive network of local internet service providers, we can sustain this competitive factor in the Philippines with greater confidence,” adds Brandon.

Kacific’s Philippines network currently services banking, mining, manufacturing, retail, health, tourism, education, maritime and government sectors across the 7,640 islands of the Philippines.

The country has been mapping out a more digitally inclusive future. Digitalizing the entire nation and enabling universal connectivity are parts of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plans to boost post-pandemic economic recovery. Several regulatory frameworks have been introduced to expand internet access in geographically disadvantaged communities, such as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act2 and the Rural Wired Development Act3.

About Kacific

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is a next-generation broadband satellite operator providing access to affordable, high-speed broadband across Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Kacific uses advanced, multi-beam space and ground communications technologies to provide a high-quality service to businesses, governments and communities.

Kacific1, its high-throughput Ka-band satellite, connects underserved rural and suburban areas, fostering greater internet usage, fuelling economic growth and improving delivery of critical services across the region.

Kacific has been recognized with many awards including Cooperation of the Year Awards (Satcoms Innovation Group Awards ’22), Gold Award for the Most Innovative Tech Startup for the Year (Stevie Awards ’22), Gold Award for the Most Valuable Technical Innovation (Stevie Awards ’22), Silver Award for Innovative Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation (Stevie Awards ’22), Company of the Year, CEO of the Year: Christian Patouraux (Asian Telecommunications Awards 2022), Outstanding Leadership Award: Christian Patouraux (Health 2.0 Conference), Outstanding Satellite Company (PTC Awards 2022), Project of the Year – Satellite (Global Carrier Awards 2021), Best Digital Inclusion (Pacific ICT Awards, 2019), CEO of the Year for Wholesale & Capacity (Operator): Christian Patouraux (Telecom Review, 2021), Satellite Executive of the Year: Christian Patouraux (APSCC, 2019) and Better World Satellite Award (SSPI, 2018).

Kacific is headquartered in Singapore with main operations out of Vanuatu.

For more information, visit www.kacific.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

